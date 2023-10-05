Top Hipgnosis executive sued over historical claims of sexual assault and harassment

Kenny MacPherson chief executive of the company’s publishing arm

A London-listed fund that owns the rights to songs by artists including Britney Spears and Neil Young has suspended a top executive after he was accused of historical sexual assault and harrassment.

Music rights business Hipgnosis has placed Kenny MacPherson, chief executive of the company’s publishing arm, on a leave of absence as he fights a lawsuit in California.

Mr MacPherson has been sued by a former colleague over claims relating to his time as president of music publishing firm Chrysalis.

Sara Lewis, who worked under Mr MacPherson in Chrysalis’s A&R department, alleges that the executive sexually assaulted her in her hotel room during a business trip in 2005.

Ms Lewis also accuses him of grooming and harassing her the previous year and blocking her from finding a job elsewhere, eventually causing her to leave the industry.

Ms Lewis said the position at Chrysalis was her “dream job” but branded the alleged abuse “confusing, and devastating in every sense of the word”.

Rolling Stone first reported the lawsuit. A lawyer for Mr MacPherson told the magazine: “On behalf of my client Mr MacPherson, we vehemently deny all allegations made against Mr MacPherson in Ms Lewis’ unverified complaint filed earlier today.”

The Scottish music executive joined Hipgnosis in 2020 following the acquisition of his publishing firm Big Deal Music.

A spokesman for Hipgnosis said: “Hipgnosis Songs Fund has a policy of zero-tolerance to harassment or abuse.

“While these historic allegations relate to a period 15 years before Hipgnosis was founded, Kenny MacPherson was placed on leave of absence from Hipgnosis Songs Group as soon as it became aware of the allegations.

“Our rigorous procedures for dealing with such matters have commenced.”

Hipgnosis is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit comes at a torrid time for the company, which was founded by former musical artist manager Merck Mercuriadis with the aim of buying up lucrative song catalogues.

It has spent billions of pounds to build up a catalogue of more than 65,000 songs from artists including Justin Bieber, Blondie and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

However, the London-listed arm of the business has suffered a sharp drop in its share price that has left it unable to buy more songs. It is gearing up for a crucial vote later this month on whether to continue as a publicly traded company.

Hipgnosis has outlined plans to sell song catalogues worth $465m in a bid to pay down its debt and launch a share buyback. However, analysts at Stifel have warned that shareholders oppose the move and branded the deal “dead”.

In a further blow, chairman Andrew Sutch last week said he would step down before the next annual general meeting, while another non-executive director, Andrew Wilkinson, also plans to retire.

Aside from Mr MacPherson, Ms Lewis’s lawsuit also names record label giant BMG as a defendant over claims including negligence, discrimination and hostile work environment. BMG agreed a deal to buy Chrysalis in 2010.

A spokesman for BMG said: “BMG stands solidly against all forms of discrimination and abuse and we are shocked and dismayed by the allegations made by Sara Lewis.

“As a point of fact, BMG did not exist until October 1, 2008, years after the alleged events had taken place, and did not acquire Chrysalis until years later in 2011.”

The suit is understood to have been filed as the result of a California law that allows victims of sexual abuse to bring historical cases during a one-year window. The statute of limitations for such crimes in the state is usually 10 years.