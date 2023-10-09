What are the top high school football teams in North Carolina? Six new teams in latest poll

There are six new teams in the N.C. statewide high school football rankings from The Charlotte Observer and the News & Observer of Raleigh this week.

There are no new No. 1 teams, however.

▪ In 1A, West Columbus (6-1) joins the poll.

Since a 14-12 loss to St. Pauls on Sept. 8, West Columbus has won three straight games by a combined score of 101-26.

▪ In 3A, JM Robinson and Havelock are in the rankings.

Robinson (7-0) has allowed 60 points all season and got a Cabarrus County record-tying seven touchdown passes from quarterback Isaac Lee in a 59-7 win against West Rowan on Friday. Havelock (6-1) has won three straight games since it lost 15-14 to 4A New Bern on Sept. 15.

▪ Mecklenburg County and NC power Independence joins the 4A poll. The Patriots beat Southwestern 4A conference rival Providence 54-21 on Friday.

Independence has won four straight games.

▪ And, there are two new teams in the NCISAA private school poll. Cannon School (4-3) beat Charlotte Latin 21-7 on Friday to end a three-game losing streak, and Harrells Christian (4-3) also ended a three-game losing streak last week. It beat Wake Christian 33-7.

Note: The rankings are compiled by longtime NC high school football expert Chris Hughes. Hughes, 47, has been going to N.C. high school football games since 1979. He began coaching high school football in 1998 and began covering the sport professionally in 2002 when he launched a statewide website. In 2007, he started CarolinaPreps.com, when he began to do football rankings. Hughes, who has also done color commentary for Shrine Bowl broadcasts, has visited every school stadium in North Carolina.

The Observer/News & Observer NC rankings

NCHSAA 1A

Rank School Record Prev. 1 Mount Airy (8-0) 1 2 Tarboro (6-0) 2 3 Robbinsville (6-1) 3 4 Swain County (7-0) 4 5 Draughn (7-1) 5 6 Murphy (5-2) 6 7 Eastern Randolph (6-1) 7 8 West Columbus (6-1) NR 9 Mitchell (6-1) 8 10 North Rowan (6-1) 9

NCHSAA 2A

Rank School Record Prev. 1 Clinton (7-0) 1 2 Monroe (6-1) 2 3 Northeastern (7-0) 3 4 East Duplin (7-0) 4 5 Salisbury (8-0) 5 6 Reidsville (6-1) 6 7 Burns (5-2) 8 8 Bunker Hill (7-0) 7 9 Forest Hills (5-1) 9 10 West Lincoln (6-1) 10

NCHSAA 3A

Rank School Record Prev. 1 Dudley (7-0) 1 2 Crest (7-0) 2 3 Seventy-First (7-0) 4 4 Kings Mountain (7-0) 5 5 Northern Nash (7-0) 6 6 West Charlotte (5-1) 3 7 Scotland (7-0) 7 8 Hickory (7-0) 8 9 J.M. Robinson (7-0) NR 10 Havelock (6-1) NR

NCHSAA 4A

Rank School Record Prev. 1 Grimsley (7-0) 1 2 Butler (7-1) 2 3 Rolesville (6-1) 4 4 Weddington (6-1) 3 5 Hough (6-1) 5 6 Mooresville (7-0) 6 7 Cleveland (7-0) 7 8 Hoggard (6-1) 8 9 Chambers (5-2) 10 10 Independence (5-2) NR

NCISAA 8-Man

No. School Rec. Prev. 1 Wayne Christian (7-1) 1 2 Halifax Academy (5-0) 2 3 Rocky Mount Academy (4-2) 3 4 Arednell Parrott (5-2) 4 5 John Paul II (4-3) 5 6 Faith Christian (4-2) 6 7 Cary Christian (3-4) 7 8 Lawrence Academy (3-2) 8 9 St. David’s (3-2) 9 10 Northeast Academy (3-3) 10

