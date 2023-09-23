Here are the top high school football performers across week 5 in South Mississippi

These were the top performers from the fifth week of Friday night football.

Ben Myrick, East Central: Myrick rushed for 332 yards and seven touchdowns in the 63-42 over St. Martin.

Mason Prouty, East Central: Prouty completed four passes for 106 yards and a touchdown for the Hornets.





Jeffery Hopgood, Hancock: Hopgood had two rushing touchdowns in the Hawks’ 35-14 win over Vancleave.





Tri Gaughf, Harrison Central: Gaughf threw for 111 yards and a touchdown while rushing for another score in the Red Rebels’ 23-6 win over Mendenhall.

Jaden Eckford, Harrison Central: Eckford rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown for the Red Rebels.

Trevon Deans, Harrison Central: Deans picked up five tackles, a forced fumble and an interception.

Will Berglind, Ocean Springs: Berglind threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-21 win over Picayune.

Bryhsen Smith, Ocean Springs: Smith caught eight passes for 131 yards and a touchdown.

Silas Corder, Pascagoula: Corder threw for 288 yards and three touchdowns in Pascagoula’s 27-7 win over Biloxi.

Ladd Scriber, Pass Christian: Scriber threw for 149 yards and two touchdowns in the 41-3 win over Northeast Jones.

Jaquez Alexander-Dedeaux, Pass Christian: Alexander-Dedeaux ran for 214 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries.

Jayden Acker, Pass Christian: Acker recorded seven tackles for loss and three pass breakups for the Pirates.

Darrell Smith, Picayune: Smith rushed for two touchdowns in the loss to Ocean Springs.

Gavin Allen, St. Martin: Allen registered 15 tackles and a tackle for loss in the loss to East Central.

Logan Jeffreys, St. Martin: Jeffreys threw for 446 yards and six touchdowns for the Yellow Jackets.

Noreel White, St. Martin: White caught 11 passes for 330 yards and three touchdowns.

Scottie Toothman, Vancleave: Toothman recorded nine tackles and a tackle for loss against Hancock.