Top high school football performances from week 9 in South Mississippi

A key week of high school football in South Mississippi has wrapped up. Poplarville and Stone claimed district titles and several others took a step toward doing the same.

Here are the top performers from week 9.

Marcus Washington, D’Iberville: Washington returned a kick 84 yards for a touchdown and recorded seven tackles, four tackles for loss and three pass breakups in the 40-21 loss to Gulfport.

Duran Parish, Biloxi: Parish caught seven passes for 111 yards and a touchdown in the Indians’ 15-14 win over Pascagoula.

Andrew Marble, East Central: Marble threw for 69 yards and rushed for another 74 while totaling two touchdowns in a 56-35 loss to Gautier.

Grey Bradley, East Central: Bradley ran for 130 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries.

Ben Myrick, East Central: Myrick rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns on eight touches.

Bray Hubbard, Ocean Springs: Hubbard threw for 232 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 121 yards and another score in the Greyhounds’ 49-24 win over St. Martin.

JP Coulter, Ocean Springs: Coulter tallied 119 all-purpose yards and two total touchdowns.

Dante Dowdell, Picayune: Dowdell rushed for 164 yards and a touchdown in the 56-7 win over George County.

Noreel White, St. Martin: White had 108 rushing yards, 36 receiving yards, 55 passing yards and two rushing touchdowns to go along with four tackles and a pass breakup in the loss to Ocean Springs.

Gavin Allen, St. Martin: Allen picked up 16 total tackles.

Connor Tice, Stone: Tice rushed for two touchdowns and tossed a 38-yard score in the Tomcats’ 38-0 win over Pass Christian.

John Peterson, Vancleave: Peterson rushed for 190 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in the 44-17 win over Pearl River Central.

Hunter Parker, Vancleave: Parker completed six passes for 59 yards and rushed for another 90 yards and two scores.

Missing someone? Send game stats to swatkins@sunherald.com.