Top high school football performances from week 2 in South Mississippi
The busiest week of high school football in South Mississippi we’ll see all year has come to a close.
These were the top performing players of the second week of the season.
Jaylen Antoine, The Bay: Antoine scored five times in the Tigers’ 38-7 win over Sumrall. Rushing for two, catching two and returning a kick for another.
Landyn Shannon, D’Iberville: Shannon ran for 91 yards and a touchdown on just six carries in D’Iberville’s 43-42 loss to Laurel.
Malcolm Gowdy, D’Iberville: Gowdy racked up 15 tackles for the Warriors.
Eli Smith, East Central: Smith ran the ball 18 times for 164 yards and a score in the Hornets’ 31-6 win over Moss Point.
Ben Myrick, East Central: Myrick had 7 carries for 103 yards and a 54 yard touchdown run.
Kaden Irving, Gautier: Irving threw four touchdown passes and ran for another in Gautier’s 47-6 win over Pascagoula.
AJ Phillips, Gautier: Phillips caught two touchdown passes from Irving, including a leaping grab in the back corner of the endzone.
Will Smith, Ocean Springs: The sophomore ran for over 150 yards and scored three times in the Greyhounds’ 35-6 win over Hattiesburg.
JP Coulter, Ocean Springs: Coulter caught a 37-yard touchdown pass and returned the opening kick for a touchdown.
Trace Carter, Ocean Springs: Carter recorded 12 tackles and five tackles for loss.
Terry Patton, Pass Christian: Patton caught six passes for 107 yards and a touchdown in the Pirates’ overtime loss to Forrest County Ag.
Malik Cherry, Pass Christian: Cherry logged 12 tackles and two tackles for loss.
Jamonte Waller, Picayune: Had a strip sack in the third quarter that helped extend Picayune’s lead in the 28-7 win over Jefferson Davis.
DK Jenkins, St. Martin: Jenkins threw for 135 yards and three touchdowns while adding 88 rushing yards in the 38-18 loss at Pace (Fl.).
Jaylon Dampeer, St. Martin: Dampeer rushed for 144 yards on just 14 attempts.
Thomas Salloum, St. Patrick: The running back tallied 257 total yards of offense, 181 of them on the ground, and two touchdowns in the 42-0 win over St. Andrew’s.
Otis Brooks, St. Patrick: Brooks had two rushing touchdowns for the Irish.
John Michael Moran, St. Patrick: Moran registered two sacks for St. Patrick.
John Peterson, Vancleave: Peterson ran for 260 yards and three touchdowns in Vancleave’s 20-19 comeback win over Hancock.
Hunter Parker, Vancleave: Parker completed nine of his 10 pass attempts for 132 yards.
