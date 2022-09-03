Top high school football performances from week 2 in South Mississippi

The busiest week of high school football in South Mississippi we’ll see all year has come to a close.

These were the top performing players of the second week of the season.

Jaylen Antoine, The Bay: Antoine scored five times in the Tigers’ 38-7 win over Sumrall. Rushing for two, catching two and returning a kick for another.

Landyn Shannon, D’Iberville: Shannon ran for 91 yards and a touchdown on just six carries in D’Iberville’s 43-42 loss to Laurel.

Malcolm Gowdy, D’Iberville: Gowdy racked up 15 tackles for the Warriors.

Eli Smith, East Central: Smith ran the ball 18 times for 164 yards and a score in the Hornets’ 31-6 win over Moss Point.

Ben Myrick, East Central: Myrick had 7 carries for 103 yards and a 54 yard touchdown run.

Kaden Irving, Gautier: Irving threw four touchdown passes and ran for another in Gautier’s 47-6 win over Pascagoula.

AJ Phillips, Gautier: Phillips caught two touchdown passes from Irving, including a leaping grab in the back corner of the endzone.

Will Smith, Ocean Springs: The sophomore ran for over 150 yards and scored three times in the Greyhounds’ 35-6 win over Hattiesburg.

JP Coulter, Ocean Springs: Coulter caught a 37-yard touchdown pass and returned the opening kick for a touchdown.

Trace Carter, Ocean Springs: Carter recorded 12 tackles and five tackles for loss.

Ocean Springs’ J.P. Coulter gets tackled by Gautier during a Jamboree game at Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.

Terry Patton, Pass Christian: Patton caught six passes for 107 yards and a touchdown in the Pirates’ overtime loss to Forrest County Ag.

Malik Cherry, Pass Christian: Cherry logged 12 tackles and two tackles for loss.

Jamonte Waller, Picayune: Had a strip sack in the third quarter that helped extend Picayune’s lead in the 28-7 win over Jefferson Davis.

DK Jenkins, St. Martin: Jenkins threw for 135 yards and three touchdowns while adding 88 rushing yards in the 38-18 loss at Pace (Fl.).

Jaylon Dampeer, St. Martin: Dampeer rushed for 144 yards on just 14 attempts.

Thomas Salloum, St. Patrick: The running back tallied 257 total yards of offense, 181 of them on the ground, and two touchdowns in the 42-0 win over St. Andrew’s.

Otis Brooks, St. Patrick: Brooks had two rushing touchdowns for the Irish.

John Michael Moran, St. Patrick: Moran registered two sacks for St. Patrick.

John Peterson, Vancleave: Peterson ran for 260 yards and three touchdowns in Vancleave’s 20-19 comeback win over Hancock.

Hunter Parker, Vancleave: Parker completed nine of his 10 pass attempts for 132 yards.

Missing someone? Send game stats to swatkins@sunherald.com.