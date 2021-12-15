Who are the top high school basketball teams in North Carolina? Check out our rankings

Here is the first N.C. statewide high school basketball ranking of the season, the “All-NC.”

We’ve got one poll that includes all public and private schools, regardless of class. We’ve also got a separate poll for non-association boys basketball teams.

Boys All-North Carolina Rankings

Rank

Team

Classification

Division’

Record

1

Greensboro Day

NCISAA

4A

13-0

2

Carmel Christian

NCISAA

4A

10-0

3

The Burlington School

NCISAA

2A

10-2

4

Weddington

NCHSAA

4A

6-0

5

North Mecklenburg

NCHSAA

4A

8-0

6

Farmville Central

NCHSAA

2A

6-0

7

Trinity Academy

NCISAA

2A

8-1

8

Central Cabarrus

NCHSAA

3A

7-0

9

Providence Day

NCISAA

4A

7-2

10

Northside Christian

NCISAA

2A

7-3

11

J.L. Chambers

NCHSAA

4A

3-3

12

Wakefield

NCHSAA

4A

6-0

13

Mount Tabor

NCHSAA

3A

6-0

14

Kinston

NCHSAA

2A

4-0

15

Overhills

NCHSAA

4A

6-0

16

Richmond

NCHSAA

4A

7-0

17

Hendersonville

NCHSAA

2A

7-0

18

Wayne Country Day

NCISAA

2A

10-2

19

Charlotte Latin

NCISAA

4A

9-0

20

Grimsley

NCHSAA

4A

5-0

Girls All-North Carolina Rankings

Rank

Team

Classification

Division

Record

1

Apex Friendship

NCHSAA

4A

7-0

2

Millbrook

NCHSAA

4A

5-1

3

Charlotte Catholic

NCHSAA

4A

6-0

4

Northern Guilford

NCHSAA

4A

6-0

5

East Forsyth

NCHSAA

4A

7-0

6

Chambers

NCHSAA

4A

4-2

7

Myers Park

NCHSAA

4A

3-3

8

Garner

NCHSAA

4A

3-1

9

South Mecklenburg

NCHSAA

4A

7-0

10

Heritage

NCHSAA

4A

5-1

11

Shelby

NCHSAA

2A

0-2

12

Green Level

NCHSAA

4A

6-0

13

North Mecklenburg

NCHSAA

4A

7-0

14

Freedom

NCHSAA

3A

6-0

15

North Raleigh Christian

NCISAA

4A

6-4

16

Farmville Central

NCHSAA

2A

7-2

17

Cardinal Gibbons

NCHSAA

4A

5-1

18

Hillside

NCHSAA

4A

5-1

19

Athens Drive

NCHSAA

4A

7-1

20

Southeast Raleigh

NCHSAA

4A

5-0

Boys Non-Association

Rank

Team

Record

1

Combine Academy

8-1

2

Word of God

8-1

3

Moravian Prep

12-1

4

Liberty Heights

8-1

5

Winston-Salem Christian

11-4

6

Liberty Heights Varsity

9-1

7

NC GBB

5-5

8

Lake Norman Christian

7-4

9

1 of 1 Elite

5-2

10

Legion Collegiate

4-3

