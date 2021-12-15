Who are the top high school basketball teams in North Carolina? Check out our rankings
Here is the first N.C. statewide high school basketball ranking of the season, the “All-NC.”
We’ve got one poll that includes all public and private schools, regardless of class. We’ve also got a separate poll for non-association boys basketball teams.
Boys All-North Carolina Rankings
Rank
Team
Classification
Division’
Record
1
Greensboro Day
NCISAA
4A
13-0
2
Carmel Christian
NCISAA
4A
10-0
3
The Burlington School
NCISAA
2A
10-2
4
Weddington
NCHSAA
4A
6-0
5
North Mecklenburg
NCHSAA
4A
8-0
6
Farmville Central
NCHSAA
2A
6-0
7
Trinity Academy
NCISAA
2A
8-1
8
Central Cabarrus
NCHSAA
3A
7-0
9
Providence Day
NCISAA
4A
7-2
10
Northside Christian
NCISAA
2A
7-3
11
J.L. Chambers
NCHSAA
4A
3-3
12
Wakefield
NCHSAA
4A
6-0
13
Mount Tabor
NCHSAA
3A
6-0
14
Kinston
NCHSAA
2A
4-0
15
Overhills
NCHSAA
4A
6-0
16
Richmond
NCHSAA
4A
7-0
17
Hendersonville
NCHSAA
2A
7-0
18
Wayne Country Day
NCISAA
2A
10-2
19
Charlotte Latin
NCISAA
4A
9-0
20
Grimsley
NCHSAA
4A
5-0
Girls All-North Carolina Rankings
Rank
Team
Classification
Division
Record
1
Apex Friendship
NCHSAA
4A
7-0
2
Millbrook
NCHSAA
4A
5-1
3
Charlotte Catholic
NCHSAA
4A
6-0
4
Northern Guilford
NCHSAA
4A
6-0
5
East Forsyth
NCHSAA
4A
7-0
6
Chambers
NCHSAA
4A
4-2
7
Myers Park
NCHSAA
4A
3-3
8
Garner
NCHSAA
4A
3-1
9
South Mecklenburg
NCHSAA
4A
7-0
10
Heritage
NCHSAA
4A
5-1
11
Shelby
NCHSAA
2A
0-2
12
Green Level
NCHSAA
4A
6-0
13
North Mecklenburg
NCHSAA
4A
7-0
14
Freedom
NCHSAA
3A
6-0
15
North Raleigh Christian
NCISAA
4A
6-4
16
Farmville Central
NCHSAA
2A
7-2
17
Cardinal Gibbons
NCHSAA
4A
5-1
18
Hillside
NCHSAA
4A
5-1
19
Athens Drive
NCHSAA
4A
7-1
20
Southeast Raleigh
NCHSAA
4A
5-0
Boys Non-Association
Rank
Team
Record
1
Combine Academy
8-1
2
Word of God
8-1
3
Moravian Prep
12-1
4
Liberty Heights
8-1
5
Winston-Salem Christian
11-4
6
Liberty Heights Varsity
9-1
7
NC GBB
5-5
8
Lake Norman Christian
7-4
9
1 of 1 Elite
5-2
10
Legion Collegiate
4-3