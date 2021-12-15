Who are the top high school basketball teams in North Carolina? Check out our rankings

Here is the first N.C. statewide high school basketball ranking of the season, the “All-NC.”

We’ve got one poll that includes all public and private schools, regardless of class. We’ve also got a separate poll for non-association boys basketball teams.

Boys All-North Carolina Rankings

Rank Team Classification Division’ Record 1 Greensboro Day NCISAA 4A 13-0 2 Carmel Christian NCISAA 4A 10-0 3 The Burlington School NCISAA 2A 10-2 4 Weddington NCHSAA 4A 6-0 5 North Mecklenburg NCHSAA 4A 8-0 6 Farmville Central NCHSAA 2A 6-0 7 Trinity Academy NCISAA 2A 8-1 8 Central Cabarrus NCHSAA 3A 7-0 9 Providence Day NCISAA 4A 7-2 10 Northside Christian NCISAA 2A 7-3 11 J.L. Chambers NCHSAA 4A 3-3 12 Wakefield NCHSAA 4A 6-0 13 Mount Tabor NCHSAA 3A 6-0 14 Kinston NCHSAA 2A 4-0 15 Overhills NCHSAA 4A 6-0 16 Richmond NCHSAA 4A 7-0 17 Hendersonville NCHSAA 2A 7-0 18 Wayne Country Day NCISAA 2A 10-2 19 Charlotte Latin NCISAA 4A 9-0 20 Grimsley NCHSAA 4A 5-0

Girls All-North Carolina Rankings

Rank Team Classification Division Record 1 Apex Friendship NCHSAA 4A 7-0 2 Millbrook NCHSAA 4A 5-1 3 Charlotte Catholic NCHSAA 4A 6-0 4 Northern Guilford NCHSAA 4A 6-0 5 East Forsyth NCHSAA 4A 7-0 6 Chambers NCHSAA 4A 4-2 7 Myers Park NCHSAA 4A 3-3 8 Garner NCHSAA 4A 3-1 9 South Mecklenburg NCHSAA 4A 7-0 10 Heritage NCHSAA 4A 5-1 11 Shelby NCHSAA 2A 0-2 12 Green Level NCHSAA 4A 6-0 13 North Mecklenburg NCHSAA 4A 7-0 14 Freedom NCHSAA 3A 6-0 15 North Raleigh Christian NCISAA 4A 6-4 16 Farmville Central NCHSAA 2A 7-2 17 Cardinal Gibbons NCHSAA 4A 5-1 18 Hillside NCHSAA 4A 5-1 19 Athens Drive NCHSAA 4A 7-1 20 Southeast Raleigh NCHSAA 4A 5-0

Boys Non-Association