The top-heavy world of fantasy tight ends

There’s a good chance you passionately loved or furiously hated your fantasy tight end in 2018. No middle ground in the middle of the field.

Tight end was an especially top-heavy position in 2018. We enjoyed three of the best eight tight end-seasons of the decade (and 4-of-14), but the middle class sucked. And the top-heavy lay of the land presents an obvious fork in the road for our 2019 draft plans.

Let’s briefly recap what happened at the tight end position over the last four months, then try to spin it forward.

Big Three Smashing Records

George Kittle’s sophomore year was amazing — his 1,377 yards are a new record for tight ends, and he did it despite Jimmy Garoppolo missing three months. Travis Kelce briefly had that yardage record in Week 17, until Kittle zoomed past him. Zach Ertz set new league standards for tight-end targets (156) and receptions (116), and he scored eight times for the second straight year. Ertz had to play a handful of games with Nick Foles, but it didn’t submarine his production.

George Kittle broke the NFL single-season record for tight ends in receiving yardage, but he couldn’t beat out Travis Kelce on the AP All-Pro team. (AP)

The end of Rob Gronkowski?

Gronk is still an asset in the New England offense, but it’s as a blocker, not a receiver. Gronkowski was merely the TE11 in a season where he played 13 games, posting his worst yards-per-game average since his rookie year. It’s hard to believe he went before Kelce and Ertz back in August, but that’s how they came out of most drafts.

Retirement rumors have followed Gronkowski around for a few years, and entering his tenth season (and age-30 campaign), there’s no longer any floor here. His presumed quarterback is also headed towards birthday No. 42.

Land Mines in Middle Rounds

If you didn’t find Kelce, Ertz, or Kittle on draft day, or got lucky with Jared Cook or Eric Ebron later (14 touchdowns), you surely took a major loss on your first tight end. Potholes everywhere:

Gronkowski — As discussed, a lost year

Jimmy Graham — Never clicked with Aaron Rodgers, scored a piddly two touchdowns

Greg Olsen — Hurt for seven games, respectable (but not explosive) when on the field

Evan Engram — Seven games on the shelf, ordinary when active

Kyle Rudolph — Had an 11-game string without a touchdown, couldn’t average 40 yards a game

Delanie Walker — Injured opening day

Trey Burton — Struggled to gain rapport with Mitch Trubisky, and Bears used a wide tree

Jordan Reed — Much like Gronk, his lousy year was more about poor performance, not injury

David Njoku — Nothing with Tyrod Taylor, occasionally useful with Baker Mayfield

How many players on that list do you want to double down on? Njoku with a new coaching staff and a full year of Mayfield, okay. Maybe Burton figures some stuff out, or Engram finally shows growth. All the 30-something guys look like petrifying picks. Maybe a healthy O.J. Howard will click with Tampa’s new coaching staff.

For 2019 — Pay Up or Pay Nothing

When it comes to tight ends next summer, you probably want to shop at the top of the tier or the bottom of the tier. The middle class is the quicksand zone.

I’m still kicking around with my plans, and of course we’re months away from drafts that matter. I will consider the Kelce, Ertz, Kittle ground in Round 2, depending on how things fall. If any of them slide to Round 3, that’s pennies from heaven. I’ll try to avoid all the old guys at this classic attrition position.

Maybe I’ll talk myself into a Howard or a Engram, as they hit that intriguing Year 3. I doubt I’ll pay the freight for Ebron’s 14-touchdown season. Cook is also a risky play, given my lack of faith in Jon Gruden these days (to be fair, Derek Carr had a better year than I initially realized). Njoku could be a fun pick, with more Mayfield mesh time.

And maybe some of the tight end sophomores will make for good late-round fliers. Chris Herndon had some moments with the Jets. Blake Jarwin had a late-season three-touchdown game with Dallas. Dallas Goedert looks like a special player if Ertz ever gets hurt. Mark Andrews was a downfield revelation for the Ravens.

Share your tight end blueprint in the comments.

