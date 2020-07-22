Top headlines of the day: July 22, 2020

Kulbhushan

Kulbhushan verdict is ‘final’, says ICJ to Pak, UP journo who was shot at, dies, India’s tally now at 11.5 lakh cases, and other headlines to follow during the day.





UP Journalist Shot at in Front of Children Near Ghaziabad Dies

A journalist from Uttar Pradesh, who was shot in Ghaziabad near Delhi by five persons on Monday, died on Wednesday morning at a hospital. The journalist, identified as Vikram Joshi, was attacked while he was returning from his sister's place on a motorcycle with his two daughters when a group of men opened fire at him.

Joshi received a bullet injury on his head and was in a critical condition at city's Yashoda Hospital, reported ANI. Read more.

Jadhav Verdict Binding, Without Appeal, Reiterates ICJ as Pakistan Fails to Implement Order Over Past Year

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has once again reiterated that the judgment in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case is “binding, final and without appeal”. This was the court’s response to a query by CNN-News 18 regarding the matter with one year having lapsed without the verdict being implemented by Pakistan. Read more.

BJP observes black day in Kerala, trends #ResignKeralaCM on Twitter

The BJP in Kerala observed a black day on Tuesday and reiterated its demand for the resignation of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. BJP leaders, supporters and others trended the hashtag #ResignKeralaCM on Twitter.

The state leaders of the BJP and Congress have been demanding the Chief Minister's resignation ever since the gold smuggling case surfaced. Swapna Suresh, one of the main accused in the smuggling case, was a contract staff at state Information Technology department. She was also close to IAS officer M Sivasankar, who was the CM's secretary and state's IT secretary. Read more.

COVID-19: India’s Tally at 11.5 L; Deaths Per Mn Low, Says Govt

India on Tuesday, 21 July, reported 37,148 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the country to 11,55,191. The death toll increased by 587 to 28,084. According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,02,529 active cases across the country, while 7,24,577 patients have been cured or discharged, and one has migrated.

In a briefing on Tuesday, a Health Ministry official said that the number of COVID-19 deaths per million population in India continues to be among the lowest in the world, while pushing for aggressive testing to bring down the positivity rate. Read more.

Over 23% Delhi residents have COVID-19 antibodies, shows survey data; NCDC says 77% still susceptible

Nearly a quarter of people surveyed for sero-prevalence in Delhi have been infected by the coronavirus, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday, while a top official said the study also showed the remaining three-fourth population were still vulnerable and called for continuing strict containment measures.

The sero-survey results came on a day the daily cases again surpassed the 1,000. On Monday, Delhi reported less than 1,000 COVID-19 cases for the first time in seven weeks. Read more.

More Than 400 Bodies Recovered from Bolivian Streets, Homes, 85% of Them Had Coronavirus

Bolivian police said on Tuesday they recovered more than 400 bodies from streets and homes over a five-day period, with 85 percent of the dead believed to have had coronavirus.

A total of 191 bodies were recovered in the Cochabamba metropolitan area alone from July 15-20, with another 141 collected in La Paz, national police director Coronel Ivan Rojas told journalists. Read more.

Sonu Sood Charters First Flight to Evacuate Indian Students Stranded in Kyrgyzstan Due to COVID-19

Sonu Sood has stepped up to help Indian students who have been stuck in Kyrgyzstan due to pandemic-related travel restrictions return home. The actor announced that he's operating the first flight between Bishkek and Varanasi, from July 22. Sood also confirmed that flights from other cities to India would occur in the coming week.

Tweeting the same, he wrote, "This is to inform to all the students of Kyrgyzstan that it’s time to come home. we are operating the first charter Bishkek -Varanasi on 22nd July.The details of which will be sent to your email id and mobile phones in a while. Charters for other states will also fly this week (sic)." Read more.

