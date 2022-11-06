Top Gunners, Miguel the marksman and Emery makes impact – 5 things we learned

PA Sport staff
·3 min read

Arsenal top the Premier League table after being unseated for a day by Manchester City during an intriguing round of fixtures.

The Gunners and the reigning champions kept up the pace at the summit, while Newcastle’s quest to upset the established order remained on track and Unai Emery celebrated his return to English football with a famous scalp.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what we learned from the weekend’s game.

Mind the gap

Arsenal are starting to look the real deal after grinding their way to a 1-0 victory at Chelsea to climb back to the top of the Premier League table. By contrast, the flakiness which has hampered north London rivals Tottenham in recent weeks returned to haunt them as Liverpool made a successful trip to the capital. Mohamed Salah’s first-half double ensured injury-hit Spurs trailed 2-0 for the fourth successive league game and Harry Kane’s goal was not enough to rescue Antonio Conte’s men as they slipped to a third defeat of that run despite mounting a concerted fightback.

You can’t keep a good man down

A post shared by Manchester City (@mancity)

On an afternoon when all the talk before kick-off was of Erling Haaland’s absence from the Manchester City starting line-up at home to Fulham, there was an inevitability about the way in which he eventually left his mark on Saturday’s game. Climbing from the bench 26 minutes from time with the scoreline at 1-1 and City down to 10 men following Joao Cancelo’s early dismissal, Haaland saw a headed goal ruled out for offside after a VAR review and then converted a stoppage-time penalty – if only just – to send the Etihad Stadium into raptures.

United bounced by Unai

New Aston Villa manager Unai Emery launched his reign with a 3-1 victory over Manchester United
New Aston Villa manager Unai Emery launched his reign with a 3-1 victory over Manchester United (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Aston Villa enjoyed a new manager bounce on a bad day for Manchester United as Unai Emery launched his reign with a superb 3-1 victory to suggest better times are around the corner. Villa ran out having won just one of their six previous league games and sitting just above the drop zone, while United kicked off boasting a nine-game unbeaten run in all competitions. The challenge for Emery now is to keep it going.

Miggy in the middle

Miguel Almiron’s Newcastle career has been something of a slow-burner, but it has caught alight in spectacular fashion in the last few weeks. The Paraguay international scored his seventh goal in as many Premier League games during Sunday’s 4-1 win at Southampton, taking his tally for the season to eight and in the process matching his best return to date for an entire campaign in English football.

To Elland back

Leeds’s Crysencio Summerville (centre) celebrates with team-mates after scoring a late winner against Bournemouth
Leeds’ Crysencio Summerville (centre) celebrates with team-mates after scoring a late winner against Bournemouth (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Whatever challenges Jesse Marsch faces as Leeds boss, he at least knows his team – and in particular Crysencio Summerville – will go all the way to the final whistle. The 21-year-old Dutchman has scored in each of the club’s last three games, a stoppage-time consolation strike against Fulham, an 89th-minute winner at Liverpool and the clincher six minutes from time in Saturday’s seven-goal thriller against Bournemouth after kamikaze defending had left the Yorkshire side trailing 3-1.

Latest Stories

  • Arsenal looks a genuine title contender after Chelsea win

    Mikel Arteta is making believers out of Arsenal doubters, while his predecessor Unai Emery has unfinished business in the Premier League. It was a good day for Gunners managers past and present as Arsenal moved back to the top of the table with a 1-0 win against Chelsea on Sunday and Aston Villa stunned Manchester United 3-1 in Emery’s first game in charge.

  • Einarson dumps Kazakhstan, Hong Kong at Pan Continental Curling Championships

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson rolled to a 12-1 rout of Kazakhstan's Angelina Ebauyer on Tuesday at the Pan Continental Curling Championships. Then later in the evening she rocked the Hong Kong team skipped by Ling-Yue Hung 8-1. In the early game, Einarson scored two in the first end and stole three points in the second en route to the six-end victory at the WinSport Event Centre. In other morning round-robin games, South Korea’s Seungyoun Ha defeated Australia's Jennifer Westhagen 13-1, Japa

  • Dickenson to return as Riders head coach despite disastrous 2022 season

    REGINA — Craig Dickenson will return to helm the Saskatchewan Roughriders for a fifth straight season, but several members of his coaching staff are paying the price after the team spiralled out of the playoffs following a season-ending seven-game losing streak. The Roughriders fired offensive coordinator Jason Maas on Tuesday and said run game coordinator and offensive line coach Stephen Sorrells and receivers coach Travis Moore will not have their contracts renewed. Saskatchewan finished fourt

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Raptors' Pascal Siakam suffers groin strain vs. Mavericks

    With Fred VanVleet already on the shelf, the Raptors lost Pascal Siakam to a groin strain on Friday.

  • The Raptors need Fred VanVleet on the court

    Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss why Fred VanVleet is a valuable member of the Raptors' core despite some fans feeling like the All-Star guard doesn't have as much value to Toronto.

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • Predators complete comeback with 4-3 shootout win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Another third-period meltdown cost the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Up 3-1 heading into the final frame, the team had to settle for a single point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators. “We sat back instead of went after them and then the next thing you know, they've got two goals," said Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I think that sometimes it's like you're afraid to win. And we righted the ship after that, and they didn't have a lot but it was too little too late.

  • CBC asked other sports organizations if they have funds like Hockey Canada's. Here's what they said

    As Hockey Canada faces widespread criticism over three funds it used to settle several sexual abuse complaints out of court, governance experts say it's actually a "good business" decision for an organization to protect itself against non-insurable claims — though most can't afford to do so. In one case, Hockey Canada used these funds to settle a multimillion-dollar lawsuit after a complainant alleged she was the victim of a group sexual assault involving World Junior players in 2018. CBC News i

  • Einarson tops Brazil at Pan Continental Curling event, books spot at women's worlds

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson booked a ticket to the world women's championship with a 10-2 win over Brazil at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships in Wednesday's evening draw. Entering the event, Einarson's rink of Gimli, Man., needed a top-five finish to secure its entry into the world championship, which takes place March 18-26 in Sandviken, Sweden. The Canadians are currently tied for first with the U.S. (5-0), who they will play Thursday. As host country, Canada already h

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • Canadian bobsled pilot Christine de Bruin suspended for doping violation

    OTTAWA — Canadian bobsledder and Olympic bronze medallist Christine de Bruin has been suspended for three years for a doping violation. De Bruin tested positive for the banned substance Ligandrol in out-of-competition testing Aug. 28 in Calgary. The 33-year-old from Stony Plain, Alta., won bronze in women's monobob, which made its Olympic debut in Beijing in February. She also piloted Canada to a fifth-place finish in women's bobsled at the Games. “Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton is deeply disappointe

  • 'I always considered myself a Canuck:' Bieksa officially retires in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — When Kevin Bieksa stepped on the ice at Rogers Arena for the Vancouver Canucks' morning skate on Thursday, he felt like he was home. It's been more than four years since the defenceman suited up for an NHL game — and more than seven since he played for the Canucks — but memories of his time with the team quickly rushed back. "I don't know if you guys saw morning skate, but I dominated out there," he joked with reporters. "But that ice felt good again." The 41-year-old Bieksa was back

  • Schoen, Harris and Leonard named CFL's top performers for month of October

    TORONTO — Receiver Dalton Schoen, quarterback Trevor Harris and defensive back Richard Leonard were named the CFL's top performers for the month of October on Wednesday. Schoen had 13 catches for 328 yards and five touchdowns in three games with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The rookie finished the season leading the CFL in receiving yards (1,441), yards per catch (20.6) and receiving TDs (16). Harris completed 74-of-98 passes (75.5 per cent) for 992 yards and four touchdowns in three games with th

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Former Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo hired as White Sox bench coach

    Charlie Montoyo has found his next job in MLB, landing the bench coach role with the White Sox.

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.

  • Rantanen's hat trick leads Avs past Blue Jackets in Finland

    TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored three goals in his native country and the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 on Friday night in the NHL's second visit to Europe this year. Cale Makar had a goal and an assist, Logan O’Connor and J.T. Compher also scored and Nathan MacKinnon contributed four assists for the Avalanche, who stopped a two-game skid. Colorado blew a three-goal lead in its previous game, a 5-4 loss to the New York Islanders on Satur

  • Raptors' Gary Trent Jr. has been a star in his role this season

    On the latest edition of Spotlight, Samson Folk shows how Gary Trent Jr. has been masterful working off Pascal Siakam this season.

  • Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg fires beautiful shot right into his own net

    Jakob Silfverberg is going to have a hard time living this one down.