‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Shatters Premiere Weekend Viewership Record On Paramount+

Top Gun: Maverick is soaring to new heights on Paramount+, becoming the most-watched film to ever debut on the streaming service domestically.

The film landed on Paramount+ on December 22 and quickly surpassed Sonic the Hedgehog’s previous premiere weekend viewership record by 60%. Paramount Global did not disclose specific viewership numbers for either film.

In anticipation of Maverick‘s debut on the service, audiences refreshed their memories on the original Top Gun movie, which saw viewership increase by about 400%. It was apparently a Tom Cruise-inspired weekend, as even the Mission Impossible franchise saw a 140% bump in viewership.

“We are thrilled to see a continuation of the film’s massive record-breaking success by becoming the #1 most-watched movie premiere on Paramount+,” said Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer, Paramount Streaming. “We continue to benefit from the highly anticipated theatrical hits from Paramount Pictures that come to the service delivering fans a new way to continue to watch and re-watch their favorite movies.”

In addition to the U.S. Top Gun: Maverick also debuted on Paramount+ in Canada, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, the UK and Latin America. It will be available in South Korea and France in 2023.

Top Gun: Maverick has crossed the $1.4B mark worldwide, making it one of the top-grossing films of all time.

Produced by Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films, the film stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis with Ed Harris and Val Kilmer.

