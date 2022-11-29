‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Will Return to Theaters for 2 Weeks

Paramount’s “Top Gun: Maverick,” the biggest box office hit of 2022, will be returning to theaters for a two-week engagement starting this Friday ahead of its release on Paramount+.



Paramount announced the re-release on Tuesday, with the film heading back to the big screen on Dec. 2 and running until Dec. 15, the day before Disney/20th Century’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” is set to make its theatrical debut and one week before “Maverick” makes its streaming debut on Paramount+ on Dec. 22.



“’Top Gun: Maverick’ truly epitomizes the magic of the moviegoing experience, and we wanted to provide fans the opportunity to once again enjoy this cinematic spectacle as it was meant to be seen,” said Chris Aronson, President of Domestic Distribution for Paramount Pictures. “This feels like the perfect time to bring Top Gun: Maverick back to theaters so audiences everywhere can once again experience how special this film is.”



More to come…