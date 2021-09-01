‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Mission Impossible 7’ Release Dates Delayed Amid Delta Surge

Paramount has delayed its Tom Cruise tentpoles, “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Mission: Impossible 7,” amid a surge in the delta variant of COVID-19.

“Top Gun: Maverick” will now open on May 27, 2022 instead of Nov. 19, 2021, while “Mission: Impossible 7” has been moved to Sept. 7.

More from Variety

More to come…

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.