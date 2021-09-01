‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Mission Impossible 7’ Release Dates Delayed Amid Delta Surge
Paramount has delayed its Tom Cruise tentpoles, “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Mission: Impossible 7,” amid a surge in the delta variant of COVID-19.
“Top Gun: Maverick” will now open on May 27, 2022 instead of Nov. 19, 2021, while “Mission: Impossible 7” has been moved to Sept. 7.
