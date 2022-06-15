'Top Gun: Maverick' classic scene: Ed Harris held steady as jet 'blew the roof off guard station'

Ed Harris showed he can handle the pressure as Admiral Chester "Hammer" Cain in "Top Gun: Maverick," even a powerful jet pressure wave.

In one of the most memorable moments of the "Top Gun" sequel, the standing Harris, 71, stalwartly absorbs the awesome pressure wave from a freakily low passing jet.

That's no stand-in for Harris who doesn't move as the rest of the Nevada set takes damage from the powerful air disturbance, including an unplanned roof lift (as seen in the last seconds of the trailer).

"It blew the roof off the guard station," Harris tells USA TODAY with a chuckle. "It was a fun scene with the jet roaring over my head. I was just holding my ground knowing what to expect. It's really impressive seeing this jet coming at you from so far away and just flying right over your head."

The close flyover is daunting to watch on screen. But, "The Right Stuff" star Harris handled it.

"It was cool," says Harris. "These guys are professional pilots. I knew they weren't going to run into me or anything."

Best 'Top Gun: Maverick' throwbacks, including that jet-fueled ending (spoilers!)

The secret to the epic shirtless football scene in 'Top Gun'?: Spray tans, protein bars and panic workouts

Ed Harris plays "Cain" in "Top Gun: Maverick."

In "Maverick," it's Cruise's rebellious Pete "Maverick" Mitchell performing the hypersonic flyover over his new commanding officer. Director Joseph Kosinski told the New York Times the sequence was flown by a Blue Angel pilot Walleye, one of the few Navy pilots cleared for the "low altitude transition" maneuver needed for full glory.

"The set was destroyed by the pressure wave," said Kosinski. "That is Ed Harris taking a pressure wave to the face. It's not a stunt man."

Harris made major impact with his role as Cain in the sequel, glowering and barking perfectly at Cruise's Maverick while extolling the virtues of drones that would replace human pilots (yes, even Maverick).

Story continues

But the role was brief in terms of screen minutes as Cain reluctantly follows orders to send Maverick on to instruct at the Top Gun training school. Voices on Twitter have bemoaned the lack of Ed Harris time.

Box office numbers: Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' flies high in second weekend, approaches $550M worldwide

Weird Top Gun: Maverick only uses Ed Harris for like 5 minutes. He just shows up at the beginning then we never see him again!



It's Ed Harris! — JMA (@Moon_Clinic) June 7, 2022

Yet Harris, who returns as the Man in Black in HBO's "Westworld" season 4 on June 26, says he maxed out on Cain alongside Cruise, his co-star in the 1993 action film "The Firm."

"There were never any further scenes with the (Cain) character. That was it," says Harris. "It was fun. And I'm really happy to be a part of the movie. And glad it's doing so well with so many people seeing it."

Review: Tom Cruise's excellent 'Top Gun: Maverick' takes to the skies, sticks to the formula

Other "Maverick" superstars had even less screen time.

Anthony Edwards, who plays Maverick's deceased "Top Gun" BFF Nick "Goose" Bradshaw, was not needed for any scenes in the sequel. Yet, Goose looms large in "Maverick," appearing in pictures and flashbacks and the father of his grown-up pilot son, Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Miles Teller).

Cruise, 59, invited Edwards, 59, and his real son Bailey, 28, to a private Dolby screening of "Maverick."

"As I said to Tom, 'mission accomplished.' They did it," Edwards told Entertainment Tonight. "It had the feel, it had the tone, it had what people wanted."

Not to mention, real easy work for the actor.

"It's the biggest movie that I'm in that I never had to show up for a day of work," Edwards said. "So it was fun."

Unfinished business: Leah Remini criticizes Tom Cruise's Scientology connection amid 'Top Gun: Maverick' success

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Top Gun: Maverick': Ed Harris didn't move in roof-lifting jet scene