'Top Gun 2' didn't use any green screen, says Miles Teller

Miles Teller has revealed that Top Gun: Maverick, the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 Tom Cruise classic, won’t have any green screen shots in it.

Teller will portray Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw in Maverick, the son of Nick “Goose” Bradshaw, who was played by Anthony Edwards in the first film.

During his recent interview with Men’s Journal, Teller confirmed that filming took place over a full year, calling it “definitely the longest shoot” that he has ever been a part of.

He then went into more detail about just how authentic the action scenes and set-pieces are. “There is no green screen in a Top Gun movie. Every shot, every stunt, was the result of the work, the real sweat, that we all put into it.”

In order to fully prepare for the role, Teller says that he had to take part in “three months of flight training” even before filming had begun. This wasn’t just so he felt completely comfortable with the aircrafts, it also allowed him to build up his “G-force tolerance, because all of the aerial elements were shot practically.”

Teller says that, before they filmed each of the flight sequences, everyone involved in the production had to go through a “briefing, like the military,” which saw them go through “each movement and stunt very specifically.”

“The stakes are incredibly high, even if you are not actually flying the fighter jet, you need to be aware of every movement, because if the camera is pointed at you and you are even a millisecond off as far as timing, the whole scene is a bust.”

Teller stars alongside Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Ed Harris, Val Kilmer, and Lewis Pullman in Top Gun: Maverick, which will now be released on July 2, 2021.