Top Gear star Paddy McGuinness's wife says he's "fine" after car crash on set

Top Gear star Paddy McGuinness has assured fans he is "fine" following a car crash on set.

The comedian responded late on Tuesday (June 16) to address reports that he wrecked a £250k Lamborghini Diablo while filming the BBC motoring show in the Yorkshire Dales, according to The Sun.

"It's been a mad old day on Top Gear today, you might have seen that I had a bit of a shunt," he explained in an Instagram video. "I finally got to drive one of my fantasy childhood cars, the Lamborghini Diablo, but it turns out 30-year-old supercars don't like torrential rain. Who'd have thought?

"If you've ever owned a Diablo or you've driven one, you'll know just as well as me: oh my God, she can be a cruel mistress, she can be a cruel mistress, that one. That V12 lures you in and suddenly, 'rawr', it bites you. I'm totally fine. Fingers crossed, we get the car running again because it is an absolute beauty."

His wife Christine later shared an update on her own Instagram to let the Top Gear presenter's fans know that rumours of her husband's near-demise were exaggerated.

"I'll keep this short and sweet," Christine wrote on Instagram. "Mr Mc is absolutely fine! The headlines about my husband today are very exaggerated. Saying he 'cheats death', 'almost dies', 'narrowly avoids death', etc..

"As far as I'm aware, this was a minor incident and he's absolutely fine, the lambo got it much more than he did! People are dying all over the world, please don't worry his family, his friends and his fans. He's all good."

Paddy responded to his wife's post with a joke: "Can I at least have a lie in?"

The incident came less than a year after Freddie Flintoff thankfully walked away unharmed following an accident while driving a super-powered Time Bandit at Elvington Airfield.

The BBC only resumed filming on Top Gear four days ago, after previously halting production because of COVID-19.

Top Gear previously aired on BBC Two, but will swap to BBC One when it returns.

