The Top Four Ways That Shen Yun Dancers Stay in Shape

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2022 / As professional performers for one of the largest international shows in the world, the Shen Yun crew works year-round to keep their bodies and minds in the healthiest and most fit place possible. Putting in countless hours of prep work ahead of each show, the dancers work to keep up a healthy diet and exercise routine to ensure they are able to carry out each strenuous scene of this eye-catching and fast-paced show.

Shen Yun dancers are known for their astounding flexibility and unmatched physical conditioning, having worked tirelessly each week to prepare for the big production. Not only does this type of dance require work from all major muscle groups, but also combines coordination, flexibility, and feats of strength. So, how do the Shen Yun dancers keep their athletic physiques? Sure, they dance for a living, and burn off hundreds of calories while doing so, but they also work extremely hard at maintaining their toned figures.

Below are four guiding principles that Shen Yun dancers live by in order to stay in tip-top shape, both physically and mentally, so that they're ready to take on each challenging performance gracefully.

1. A Healthy Diet

Dancing, while not always considered a sporting activity, is still extremely demanding. Such physical demands require good nutrition. To maintain a healthy diet, dancers need to make sure they're consuming enough calories.

"Some people might think dancers need to keep a slim figure and that they might eat less, but we actually eat more because we burn it all off," states one Shen Yun performer.

During class, rehearsals, and especially performances, it's important for these dancers to replenish the nutrients they have lost throughout the day. Vitamins and minerals are essential for dancers. The best way to ensure they are getting these necessary nutrients is by eating a variety of food every day, including the recommended servings of fruits and vegetables, whole grains and especially protein.

2. Quality Over Quantity

For each Shen Yun dancer, one thing that is incredibly significant is that each dance movement needs to be precise. Though doing a certain number of repetitions each day is important, it is crucial to value quality exercise over quantity. Quality exercise means keeping the muscles extended while engaged, and taking care to execute movements with proper form. The form of a dancer is so critical because if one does not move with caution and proper flow, they are often at a higher risk of injuring themselves.

Choosing quality exercises is part of a larger strategy that helps them reach a goal. For example, if a Shen Yun performer is working on nailing a particular dance technique for an upcoming show, they practice specific exercises that will strengthen the proper muscles groups needed to flawlessly execute the movement.

3. Conscious Water Consumption

Whether they are rehearsing for a big performance or just prepping for a choreography day with their group, a dancer is susceptible to losing water and nutrients when they are dancing. Water is a must-have during any type of physical activity, but Shen Yun dancers need to hydrate much more frequently in order to keep their bodies energized through the day.

When dieting especially, cutting sodas and other caloric drinks is important for these dancers, as they need to keep their energy levels high and their bodies hydrated.

4. Stress Reduction

Lastly, while the world often places emphasis on physical health and fitness for performers, mental health is just as important for Shen Yun performers. Dance is as much a mental exercise as it is a physical one, and proper rest and relaxation is key to maintaining proper form to perform night after night.

Stress can affect the body in a variety of ways, but for a Shen Yun performer, it can deeply impact the way that they prepare for a show and even perform. With a level-headed mindset and adequate rest, the dancers are able to maintain a healthy diet and properly prepare for their upcoming shows.

With performances in 130 cities across the globe each year, the Shen Yun dancers push their limits to prepare through exercise, rehearsals, dieting and more. Staying in shape is of high importance to each of these dancers, helping them tell the Shen Yun story through their beautiful and thought-provoking performances.

To learn more about Shen Yun and for a complete list of dates, check out their website and see when a show is coming to a city near you.

