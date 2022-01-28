Top Foreign Office civil servant apologises for misleading MPs over Nowzad emails

Geraldine Scott, PA Political Correspondent
·4 min read

The Foreign Office’s top mandarin has apologised for misleading MPs in the row over the evacuation of animals from Afghanistan.

Sir Philip Barton, the Foreign Office’s permanent under-secretary, had told the Foreign Affairs Committee that Nigel Casey, the Prime Minister’s special representative for Afghanistan, had not received any correspondence referring to any intervention by Boris Johnson in the evacuation from the country of animals from the Nowzad charity.

But in emails revealed by Newsnight, Mr Casey was seen to have asked an official “to seek clear guidance for us from No 10 asap on what they would like us to do” in the case.

Taliban resurgence in Afghanistan
Ambassador to Afghanistan Sir Laurie Bristow is greeted by Sir Philip Barton, Permanent Under-Secretary of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, after evacuation from Kabul (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Sir Philip has now written to the committee’s chairman, Tory MP Tom Tugendhat, to apologise.

He said he had given “inadvertently inaccurate answers”.

But he said that “on the day the email was sent, Nigel was almost entirely focused, in his role as Gold in our crisis response, on the terrorist threat to the evacuation”.

Sir Philip previously came under fire for remaining on holiday after Kabul fell in August.

The admission is the latest controversy in the saga surrounding the evacuation of animals looked after by the Nowzad charity – set up by former marine Pen Farthing – from Kabul last year.

Mr Johnson has said any allegations he personally intervened to get the animals out of the country were “total rhubarb”.

But the Prime Minister has been accused of lying after leaked correspondence suggested the involvement of No 10.

Taliban resurgence in Afghanistan
Pen Farthing, founder of animal rescue charity Nowzad (Nowzad/PA)

Downing Street has repeatedly denied intervening in any individual cases in the final days of the mission as thousands of people who sought to flee the Taliban were left behind.

But an email shared with a Commons inquiry shows a Foreign Office official saying in August that the Prime Minister had just “authorised” the animals’ rescue.

And the BBC reported another email from the same day saying then-foreign secretary Dominic Raab was “seeking a steer from No 10 on whether” to call Nowzad staff forward.

BBC Newsnight’s Sima Kotecha obtained an email from the deputy principal private secretary to Mr Raab at the time discussing Nowzad staff being called forward for evacuation.

“The FS is seeking a steer from No 10 on whether to call them forward now,” it read.

Another email from Mr Casey showed him asking a security official “to seek clear guidance for us from No 10 asap on what they would like us to do”.

In his apology letter, Sir Philip said Mr Casey has “no recollection of having seen emails in which staff attributed this decision to the Prime Minister”, adding: “Nor do I.”

Allies of Mr Johnson tried to downplay the situation, with Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg dismissing calls for a debate as “fussing about a few animals”.

But Labour MP Chris Bryant, who sits on the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, asked: “Who makes the decisions?”.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast he said: “We’re not being led, it’s just chaos.”

He added: “All I want to know is who made the decision? This goes to the heart of how we are governed in the UK at the moment, and if you can’t even come up with a clear understanding of what happened at something nine months ago, the worry is there is too much chaos. We’re not being led, it’s just chaos.”

The emails to the Commons inquiry were submitted by Raphael Marshall, who worked for the Foreign Office at the time and alleges the animals were evacuated following an order from Mr Johnson.

Downing Street sought to argue the officials in the first correspondence to be published may have been mistaken.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “It’s not uncommon in Whitehall for a decision to be interpreted or portrayed as coming directly from the Prime Minister even when that’s not the case, and it’s our understanding that’s what happened in this instance.

“We appreciate it was a frenetic time for those officials dealing with this situation.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Alberta reports three cases of new COVID subvariant, more hospitalizations, deaths

    EDMONTON — Alberta Health says it has detected three cases of the BA. 2 variant and reported its second-highest rate of hospitalizations due to COVID-19. The province says there were 1,418 hospitalizations Wednesday, a day after it broke its record with 1,443. There were 1,309 people with the disease in non-intensive care and 109 patients in ICUs across the province. The province also recorded 22 additional deaths, bringing the total to 3,505 since the pandemic began. Alberta Health did not say

  • Rapid test or medical note OK for COVID workplace claims during Omicron: WSIB

    Ontarians who suspect they caught COVID-19 at work can make claims with the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board even without a positive result from a PCR test now that the gold-standard assessment tool is no longer available to most residents. A top executive with the board says, however, that individuals should still try to get a medical opinion or rapid test to confirm their infection. "Our approach hasn't changed too dramatically," said Scott Bujeya, chief operations officer with the board,

  • Germany says omicron surge 'under control' despite records

    BERLIN (AP) — Germany's coronavirus surge fueled by the omicron variant remains “under control” despite a string of new infection records, the country's health minister said Friday. Cases as a result of the highly contagious variant in the European Union's most populous nation shot up at a later stage than in several other countries in the region. Officials attribute that to restrictions such as curbs on private gatherings, nightclub closures and requirements for restaurant and bar patrons to ha

  • Some provinces easing COVID restrictions as hospitalizations stabilize

    A number of provinces are tweaking their public health protocols to ease restrictions as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to show signs of stabilizing. Saskatchewan's government said Isolation rules would be relaxed today as the province transitions to treating COVID-19's highly communicable Omicron variant like other common respiratory viruses such as influenza. The changes include no longer requiring close contacts of people who test positive for the coronavirus to self-isolate. In Ontario c

  • Cases plateauing in parts of India but omicron still surges

    NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian health officials said there were signs of COVID-19 infections plateauing in some parts of the country but cautioned that cases were still surging in other states, linked to a new, stealthier version of the omicron variant. Most of the cases were concentrated in 10 states, where over 90% of patients had mild symptoms and were being treated at home, Lav Agarwal, a federal health official, said at a media briefing. The rate of infection in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi in

  • Boris Johnson authorised evacuation of animals from Afghanistan, Foreign Office emails suggest

    Whistleblower emails have raised further questions over Boris Johnson's insistence that he did not intervene to assist animal charities during the evacuation of Afghanistan. Last December the prime minister dismissed claims made by a former Foreign Office official that the government prioritised animals over people as "complete nonsense". On 25 August 2021, an official working for Foreign Office minister Lord Goldsmith sent an email to the Foreign Office "special cases" team regarding the possible evacuation of an unnamed animal charity.

  • Letters: KC readers discuss generous Chiefs fans, Eric Schmitt, just obeying police

    It’s easy not to be involved in a use of force incident with law enforcement: Simply submit. | Opinion

  • Canada can do more to help Ukraine besides sending weapons: experts

    OTTAWA — The debate around sending weapons to Ukraine is being panned as a "red herring" by experts who say Canada can better support the country in other ways. The comments come after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced this week that Canada will not send lethal arms to Ukraine, which is at the centre of a standoff between the NATO military alliance and Russia. Trudeau instead said Canada was extending and expanding its military training efforts in Ukraine, which will include bolstering the

  • Some N.B. truckers join Ottawa-bound protest, but not with trucking group's blessing

    About two dozen trucks left the Lincoln Big Stop near Fredericton on Thursday afternoon, a protest convoy bound for Ottawa to make drivers' voices heard about COVID-19 mandates. There was a 10-minute delay in westbound traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway as police led the convoy leaders through groups of people standing near the truck stop. Hundreds of people stood along the highway, holding flags and signs in support of the trucks, whose next stop was to be Edmundston, near the Quebec border. T

  • 'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider's 40-game winning streak comes to an end

    Schneider, who shattered multiple records on the show, takes home $1,382,800.

  • Convoy support reaches beyond trucking industry, says local driver

    The Truckers Freedom Convoy will roll past Woodstock Thursday afternoon, Jan. 27, on route to join fellow drivers from across Canada in Ottawa on Saturday, Jan. 29. Atlantic Canadian organizers ask supporters to gather at the Beardsley Road overpass near Woodstock late Thursday afternoon to encourage drivers as they pass. The convoy began as a trucker protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates imposed by the Canadian and U.S. federal governments for truckers hauling across the Canada-U.S. border.

  • Johnny Knoxville suffered brain damage filming dangerous Jackass Forever stunt

    ‘I got a brain haemorrhage from that,’ revealed Knoxville. ‘My cognitive abilities were in steep decline’

  • Parliamentary security, police preparing as truckers' protest convoy nears Ottawa

    OTTAWA — Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says nobody wants a planned anti-vaccination protest on Parliament Hill this weekend to turn into a violent attempt to overthrow the government and warned people not to dismiss the protesters as simple freedom fighters. Several thousand people are expected in Ottawa as early as Friday as part of the Canada Unity group demanding an end to vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions. Some of the group's leaders are calling for a peaceful event, but st

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • 'Underrated' Raptors star Fred VanVleet praised by Blazers coach Chauncey Billups

    Chauncey Billups is a big Fred VanVleet fan.

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • What's the best landing spot for Jakob Chychrun?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss potential landing spots for talented Arizona Coyotes defender Jakob Chychrun.

  • Barrett scores 28 as Knicks beat Clippers 110-102

    NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett had 28 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, and the New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday. Julius Randle had 24 points and nine rebounds, helping New York stop a three-game slide. Evan Fournier made four of the Knicks' 16 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Reggie Jackson scored 26 points for the Clippers, and Ivica Zubac had 17 points and 13 rebounds. Los Angeles has lost seven of its last 10 games. Barrett scored 17 to help the Knicks to