Top-flight Seahawks await Cam Newton, Patriots in Week 2

The Seattle Seahawks have had a nasty habit of starting slowly. If their debut at Atlanta last weekend is any indication, Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson have the motors revving from the jump.

Few teams were more impressive than Seattle as the NFL season began. Baltimore, Kansas City and Green Bay - all 2019 powerhouses - belong in the same conversation, yet those clubs didn't suffer from the malaise that often forced the Seahawks to play from behind.

If Seattle has put such issues behind it, then Cam Newton and the New England Patriots have quite the challenge in a second straight delicious Sunday night matchup.

''Really, I see it playing to our strengths,'' Carroll says, and his team showed plenty of strength in most areas in the opener.

''And if you don't understand what your strengths are, then you're inconsistent, you don't know how to recover. You don't know how to adjust and adapt. And regardless of which offensive or defensive play you call, it's how you can fix problems and solve your challenges and stuff.

''And if you know your philosophy then you have a way to figure out your answers. If you don't have a good, solid philosophy and a good baseline, then you're shooting from the hip all the time and you're going to be up and down, you know?''

All of New England knows that a victory at Seattle, even with the 12th Man silenced by the coronavirus pandemic, would be a strong sign the Patriots are in good hands with their new quarterback.

''This was not the same offense we've seen in the past,'' Carroll says of the Patriots. ''They've obviously done a lot of work to the tailor it to him and make sure he's a big part of.''

Week 2 began Thursday night with Cleveland's 35-30 home victory over Cincinnati. Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes, Nick Chubb ran for two scores and 124 yards and the Browns gave coach Kevin Stefanski his first NFL victory on the NFL's 100th birthday.

Mayfield connected with Odell Beckham Jr. on a 43-yard scoring pass in the first half, and the Browns (1-1) rebounded from an atrocious performance last week in Baltimore. The Bengals are 0-2.

New Orleans (1-0) at Las Vegas (1-0), Monday night

It's noteworthy how the Saints weren't all that satisfied with their opening victory in the Tom Brady-Drew Brees matchup.

Brees has thrown 20 TD passes against the Raiders since his last interception - in 2003. But his 160 yards passing in the opener were the third fewest he's had in a win since joining New Orleans in 2006.

The Raiders are looking to start the season 2-0 for the second time in the past 18 years. They did it in 2017 when they finished 6-10.

''This place definitely feels like home,'' defensive tackle Maurice Hurst said. ''I really hope we can do some great things here.''

Saints coach Sean Payton's first NFL job was with the Eagles in 1997 on a staff that included Raiders coach Jon Gruden.

Kansas City (1-0) at Los Angeles Chargers (1-0)

Slowing the Mahomes/Reid Express is a major challenge, and the Chargers kind of lucked out in beating Cincinnati - which doesn't resemble KC in any fathomable way. The Chiefs have won 11 of 12 in the series, and coach Andy Reid is 13-4 vs. the Chargers. Indeed, the Chiefs are 32-10 vs. division opponents since Reid became coach in 2013.

The Rams won in their debut at SoFi Stadium, so the Chargers have that as inspiration.

Jacksonville (1-0) at Tennessee (1-0)

The winner takes the lead in the AFC South. Even though it's early in the pandemic-impacted season, well, it's a pandemic-impacted season.

Jacksonville, seeking its first 2-0 start in 14 years, has lost six straight in Nashville. Gardner Minshew completed 19 of 20 passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns in the upset of Indianapolis.

Can the Jags' young defense slow Derrick Henry?

Washington (1-0) at Arizona (1-0)

Wait! Both of these clubs have winning records?

Well, Arizona shouldn't be a shock, although the way it came back to beat defending NFC champion San Francisco was stunning. The Cardinals are a team on the rise, with stud receiver DeAndre Hopkins already making the folks in Houston shake their heads in wonder about that trade.

Washington's comeback against Philadelphia was a tribute to the coaching acumen and inspiration provided by coach Ron Rivera.

