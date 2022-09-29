Top-Flight Award Winning Big-Block Corvette Stars at Mecum's Chicago Auction

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Bid to win this three-time NCRS Top Flight winner with scoring sheets included with the lot.

The early generations of the Chevrolet Corvette were made with a personality you can't find with virtually any other car. It honestly could be said that if the original designers could have filled the engines up with liquid competitiveness instead of oil, they would have. But, of course, if you know the history of the American performance legend, you'll also know it was initially made to beat similarly priced European sports cars in the performance department.

Chevrolet really started to ramp up the Corvette's performance after the successes of the 327-cid engine and had it not been for a ridiculous GM rule limiting displacement based on vehicle size, the 1965 Corvettes high-performance option probably would have been a 427-cid engine. In fact, this single year only option produced almost as much horsepower as the following year's 427 engine. Unfortunately, this beastly 396 was wiped from the options list with the introduction of the 427.

In all, just 2,157 1965 L78 Corvettes were made including both convertible and coupe body styles. This example is 1 of only 2,157 Corvettes were produced with the 425 HP L78 engine in 1965.

No expense was spared when it underwent a thorough frame-off restoration. It's finished in Nassau Blue with a Blue and White interior, and is a complete show-stopper.







