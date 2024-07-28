Top five stories from day two of Paris Olympics 2024

Simone Biles has won 37 world and Olympic medals [PA Media]

Simone Biles made her return to the Olympic arena on day two of the Paris 2024 Games.

The rain which marked the start of this summer's Games has gone, with the sun now shining in the French capital.

And the stars also came out on Sunday morning to see the most decorated gymnast in history complete her road to recovery.

After pulling out of several events at the Tokyo Games in 2021 because of the 'twisties' - a disorientating mental block - Biles started her third Olympic campaign in style.

Helen Glover, who was one of Great Britain's flagbearers along with Tom Daley, also began her quest for a third Olympic gold in the rowing.

Meanwhile, convicted child rapist Steven van de Velde made his Olympic beach volleyball debut to a mixed reaction.

Biles brilliance on big-stage return

After her struggles in Tokyo, Simone Biles made her Olympic return with a stunning beam routine in the gymnastics qualifying.

There were some concerns over the four-time Olympic champion as, after producing another impressive performance on the floor, she appeared to be limping.

The 27-year-old came back out for the vault with some heavy strapping to her left ankle but came through that routine - and the final apparatus - unscathed.

Celeb spotting in the gymnastics

Tom Cruise spared time to meet fans at the Arena Bercy [Reuters]

Rapper Snoop Dogg and singer Ariana Grande have already been spotted in Paris.

Snoop, who is part of the coverage team for American broadcaster NBC, carried the Olympic torch before the opening ceremony, at which Grande made an appearance.

Both were in the Arena Bercy on Sunday, while film star Tom Cruise was also there to cheer on their compatriot Biles. He even posed for pictures with fans.

Glover features among dominant GB rowers

Helen Glover won gold in the women's coxless pairs in 2012 and 2016, before narrowly missing out on the podium after making an unexpected return for the Tokyo Games.

This time round the 38-year-old mother of three is competing in the women's four event with Rebecca Shorten, Esme Booth and Sam Redgrave.

They are favourites for gold after winning two World Cups and the European Championships, and they eased through to the final during a dominant day for GB's rowers in the Vaires-sur-Marne.

Van de Velde booed on Olympic debut

Steven van de Velde's inclusion in the Netherlands team has been criticised by women's and safeguarding groups.

The beach volleyball player was sentenced to four years in prison in 2016 after admitting three counts of rape against a 12-year-old British girl.

An online petition calling for the 29-year-old to be banned from the Olympics had received 90,000 signatures but he made his debut at the Games on Sunday.

There was a mixed reaction, with audible boos, as he and partner Matthew Immers were introduced to the crowd at the Eiffel Tower Stadium.

The Dutch pair are ranked 10th in the world, but lost 2-1 to Italy's Alex Ranghieri and Adrian Carambula, ranked 25th.

Seine swimming session cancelled

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo swam in the Seine on 17 July in a bid to allay concerns over the water quality [EPA]

Heavy rain led to Saturday's skateboarding being postponed until Monday, but with the sun out in Paris, the women's street skateboarding competition got under way on Sunday morning.

However, a proposed familiarisation for triathletes swimming in the River Seine had to be cancelled.

Tests showed the recent rain had resulted in the water quality dropping below an acceptable standard.

Given the improved weather, organisers said they are "confident" the Seine will be deemed clean enough before the start of the triathlon competitions on Tuesday.