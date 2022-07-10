  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Top-five picks Paolo Banchero and Keegan Murray shine in double-OT Summer League thriller as Magic squeak by

Krysten Peek
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Orlando Magic
    Orlando Magic
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Paolo Banchero
    Paolo Banchero
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Keegan Murray
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Emanuel Terry
    Emanuel Terry
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Neemias Queta
    Neemias Queta
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

LAS VEGAS — The third day of of the Las Vegas Summer League started out with a bang as two top-five draft picks squared off. It was the Paolo Banchero (No. 1 pick) and Keegan Murray (No. 4 pick) show, and it lived up to every expectation and then some. The game needed sudden-death double overtime and Banchero's Orlando Magic secured the win, 94-92, over the Sacramento Kings in the main gym at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Magic had a comfortable 18-point lead with 5:26 left in the game. There were a few bad turnovers and the Kings began to chip away at the lead. With just six seconds left, Sacramento was down six and Neemias Queta hit a three at the top of the key to cut it to three. The clock was winding down and Murray stole the inbounds ball and threw up a turnaround corner 3-pointer that went in, tying the game at 87.

The Kings scored six points in six seconds. Fans in the arena erupted as the two teams headed to overtime.

"Keegan is tough, he's a great player," Banchero said after the game. "Every time he shoots, I always thought it was going in, and on that last one at the end of the fourth, I told him I knew it was going in. He's a great player and it's fun competing against him."

During Summer League, overtime is only two minutes. The Kings were up three with six seconds left when Magic guard Devin Cannady was fouled on a 3-point shot. He sank all three shots. The Kings had a good look with under five seconds, but Emanuel Terry came off the weakside to block Keon Ellis' shot attempt and sent the game to sudden-death double overtime.

At this point, fans who were watching the Boston Celtics play the Miami Heat in Cox Pavilion made their way over to catch one of the best Summer League games in recent memory.

During sudden-death double OT (which rarely ever happens at Summer League), Banchero was called for a foul on a blocked shot on Queta's dunk attempt. It was eventually overturned and the Magic got the ball back.

"I thought I got the ball clean so I was upset, but obviously they reviewed it and overturned it, so I was happy to get the ball back with the game on the line," Banchero said. "With the game on the line, I'm glad it didn't end on free throws, especially a game like that, and we were able to play it out."

Banchero had the ball in his hands with everyone on their feet in the arena. He drove the lane, drawing two defenders and found Terry for an easy basket.

Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero reacts against the Sacramento Kings during the 2022 NBA Summer League at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center in Las Vegas on July 9, 2022. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero reacts against the Sacramento Kings during the 2022 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on July 9, 2022. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

"I was trying to get to the rim, but I knew they were going to load up and Keon Ellis ducked in and tried to hit the ball out of my hands. As soon as I looked up, ET [Emanuel Terry] made a great cut under the rim and I just found him," Banchero said.

"Paolo throws bullets, so I knew I had to be ready," Terry added, while laughing. "That game was a lot of fun and I give credit to all my teammates and coaches."

Both Banchero and Murray were incredible. Banchero did a little bit of everything, finishing with 23 points, six rebounds, six assists, four steals, two assists and two blocks. Murray shot the ball incredibly well and posted 20 points (4-for-8 from 3-point range), nine rebounds and two assists.

So far, this draft class is living up to the hype with all top-five players performing well. Everyone tuned into the NBA in July got a treat, and there's a lot to look forward to from the young players coming up.

"That was a fun one," Banchero said, with a smile. "I've never played in a game with an ending like that. Six points in six seconds, that was crazy and I'm glad I got to experience it and come out with the win."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Reds beat Rays via 23rd walk-off balk in MLB history

    File this under something you don't see everyday.

  • Italy: All 11 hikers killed in glacier avalanche identified

    ROME (AP) — Italian authorities on Saturday put the final death toll of an avalanche in northern Italy at 11 and said all the victims had been identified nearly a week after a chunk of ice detached from a melting glacier and sent a torrent of ice, rock and debris on hikers below. Carabinieri Cmdr. Giampietro Lago, who headed a team of forensic experts identifying the remains, said the identity of the final hiker had been established and “there are no elements" at this point to suggest the death

  • Muslim pilgrims 'stone the devil' as haj nears end

    JAMARAT, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) -Hundreds of thousands of pilgrims threw pebbles on giant columns symbolising Satan on Saturday, part of the haj pilgrimage that has drawn to a close as Muslims around the world celebrated the first day of Eid al-Adha feast. Helicopters hovered overhead while security officers organised the flow of worshippers in Jamarat, where the stoning ritual takes place, as Saudi authorities closely watched the crowds to ensure an incident-free haj, which has been marred in the past by deadly stampedes. "Everything was easy, from organising the crowd, or the stoning in Jamarat, to the Tawaf (walking in circles in Mecca's Grand Mosque)," said a Palestinian pilgrim who only gave her first name, Nussaiba.

  • DA: Woman who fatally shot man in Harrisburg says he told her he was police officer

    The Dauphin County district attorney says the woman who shot and killed a man Wednesday in Harrisburg claims the man told her he was a police officer.

  • Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 4, Enjoys Afternoon Tea and Cheers on Mom in London

    Serena Williams shares daughter Olympia with husband Alexis Ohanian

  • Trading established NHL star for top draft pick not always a slam dunk

    The Ottawa Senators landed Alex DeBrincat in a blockbuster deal. How have these types of trades played out in the past?

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Maple Leafs fans voted 'most annoying' in Twitter survey

    Toronto Maple Leafs fans were voted to be the most annoying and most delusional fanbase in the NHL, according to fan survey.

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • Former Chicago Blackhawks defenceman Duncan Keith retiring: source

    Edmonton Oilers defenceman Duncan Keith is retiring, a source has told The Canadian Press. Keith played 16 seasons for the Blackhawks before Chicago dealt him to Edmonton for blue liner Caleb Jones and a draft pick last summer. The 38-year-old put up 21 points (one goal, 20 assists) and 22 penalty minutes in 64 regular-season appearances for the Oilers, then added a goal, four assists and five penalty minutes in 16 playoff games. Keith, who hails from Winnipeg, won three Stanley Cups with the Bl

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • Jake Middleton relishing NHL tenure after going last overall

    Jake Middleton has signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild worth $7.35 million and the 26-year-old, who was the last overall pick in the 2014 draft, is relishing his secure NHL future.

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • Lions set to test their mettle against Bombers in battle of undefeated teams

    VANCOUVER — After a 3-0 start to the season, the B.C. Lions see their Saturday clash against the defending Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers as an opportunity to test their mettle. "They've been the best team in the league the last couple of years, and they're undefeated this year too," said Lions coach Rick Campbell following practice at the Lions' training facility on Thursday. "You always want to see how you measure up against the good teams." The 4-0 Blue Bombers come into B.C. Place j

  • Why the Raptors should leverage their future for Kevin Durant

    Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.

  • Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • The importance of Mike Grier's monumental hiring as Sharks GM

    Mike Grier’s hiring as the new general manager of the San Jose Sharks is a giant step forward for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the sport of hockey.