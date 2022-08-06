Top five most expensive homes sold in East Sacramento last week

A house in Sacramento that sold for $1.9 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in East Sacramento in the past week.

In total, 5 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $1.2 million, $534 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during the week of July 25, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

  1. $735,000, single-family residence in the 4500 block of Moddison Avenue

    The 1,574 square-foot detached house in the 4500 block of Moddison Avenue, Sacramento, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in June and the total purchase price was $735,000, $467 per square foot. The house was built in 1957.

  2. $795,000, single-family home in the 1500 block of 40th Street

    The property in the 1500 block of 40th Street in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $795,000. The house was built in 1934 and has a living area of 1,195 square feet. The price per square foot is $665.

  3. $860,000, single-family house in the 700 block of San Miguel Way

    The sale of the single-family home in the 700 block of San Miguel Way, Sacramento, has been finalized. The price was $860,000, and the house changed hands in June. The house was built in 1925 and has a living area of 1,302 square feet. The price per square foot was $661.

  4. $1.5 million, detached house in the 500 block of 53rd Street

    A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence in the 500 block of 53rd Street in Sacramento. The price was $1,470,000 and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 2021 and the living area totals 2,983 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $493.

  5. $1.9 million, single-family home in the 1000 block of 42nd Street

    The sale of the single family residence in the 1000 block of 42nd Street in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $1,900,000, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 1922 and has a living area of 3,715 square feet. The price per square foot was $511.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by journalists in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.

