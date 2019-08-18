Top Fantasy Football team names: What will you call your squad this season?

There are obviously a bunch of reasons for playing Yahoo fantasy football, but one of the more obvious ones is how you can make a team all your own. This is shown explicitly in your ability to give your team a name.

Sure, there are gamers out there who forego the chance to name their team, going instead with a stock title for their squad.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

If you think that’s boring, then you might be on the side of gamers who choose to name their fantasy team, whether it’s something simple as “______’s Team” or ... something like “Saquadsrosaurus Rex.”

[Join or create a 2019 Yahoo Fantasy Football league for free today]

What will you do with your 20 characters when it’s time to name your team? Below you’ll find some of the most thoughtful, creative, and hilarious team names from the Yahoo Fantasy community. Who knows — you might find some inspiration!

“A Team Has No Name”

I saw this name and literally said to myself, “Touché, bro.” This name hits three birds with one stone: 1) It’s Game of Thrones-inspired, an homage to Arya Stark’s time with the Faceless Man. 2) It’s very clever. 3) It’s also the gamer’s way of saying, “I don’t have to name my team to actually name it.” Spot-on.

“Hooked On A Thielen”

Blue Swede’s version of B.J. Thomas’ “Hooked on a Feeling” is one of the most recognizable songs in the world, recently made popular again by the Guardians of the Galaxy movies. This team name just goes to show you that sometimes, all you need to do is mess around with a player’s first or last name (as you’ll see in this list) to make an awesome title for a fantasy squad.

“Golden Tate Warriors”

Story continues

Who wouldn’t want to have a fantasy team as dominant as the Golden State Warriors of the last few years, one of the most successful NBA squads in history? Who knew you could create such a spot-on fantasy name just by removing a single letter?

“Hey Darnold!”

The child in all of us let out a laugh with this one.

“KerryonMyWaywardSon”

When you see the words “Carry On My Wayward Son,” one of two things might happen. You might think of the classic rock song by Kansas ... or you might think of the show, Supernatural, in which there’s a tradition for every season finale to start with the song. Regardless, Kerryon Johnson’s services — or those of his first name — work nicely here.

Fantasy Football Draft Kit

“All Barkley No Bite”

I would say this one works so well because it’s literally the state of the New York Giants right now: All Saquon Barkley, and pretty much nothing else.

“Highway to Bell”

Considering what Le’Veon Bell’s holdout did to fantasy gamers last season, this homage to AC/DC’s classic makes complete sense.

“Catalina Wine Mixon”

Step Brothers has pretty much reached legendary status in the world of comedy movies. It’s one of the most quotable comedies ever, and it has provided memorable scene after memorable scene. Few as memorable as the Catalina Wine Mixer — which has apparently become a real-life event. Swapping out a couple of letters to match your star running back while still keeping the essence of the movie’s scene = great team name.

“Demaryius Targaryen”

We started with a Game of Thrones-inspired name, so might as well finish with one, too. I think what makes this one so special is that it SOUNDS like it could be the name of a real character on the show. Sadly, it’s doubtful that even the great Demaryius Targaryen could have saved that messy final season.

Let us know what you think of these names, and be sure to share some of your ideas, too!

Listen to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast