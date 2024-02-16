These Will Be the Top Fall 2024 Color Trends at London Fashion Week

Photos: Courtesy of Pantone

It's been less than two days since the last model walked the runway in New York, and London Fashion Week is now kicking off across the pond. And thanks to Pantone's chromatic sleuthing, we already know the colors set to dominate the London collections: Its Fall 2024 Color Trend Report for London Fashion Week is here.

Despite their country having just entered a recession, fashion brands working and presenting in the U.K. are going bright with their fall colors: Pantone forecasts bubbly shades like Sunshine Yellow and Sea Blue leading over more traditional autumnal hues. Several trending shades take after food, like Almond Milk, Pureed Pumpkin, Cherry Tomato and Eggplant. (Whoever named these might have been hungry or at least inspired by TikTok beauty fads.)

Fall 2024 colors "reimagine a new definition of core color and seasonless shades," Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, said in a press release. "This creative yet approachable palette creates a strong foundational base upon which to layer playful accent tones that adds drama to the simplicity, indulges the senses and embraces the 'elevated every day.'"

Keep scrolling to see the colors Pantone says will dominate the Fall 2024 shows at London Fashion Week.

PANTONE 12-4301 TCX Almond Milk: "a naturally nutritious creamy white."

On top of these standout colors, Pantone's report also highlights classic shades that'll also be popular in the autumn collections. Click through the gallery to see its "new classics".

PANTONE 19-3906 TCX Dark Shadows: "a staunch gray that moves with cold precision."

