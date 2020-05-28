Top Factors That Lower Car Insurance Rates

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2020 / Compare-autoinsurance.org (https://compare-autoinsurance.org/) is a top auto insurance brokerage website, providing car insurance quotes online from trustworthy agencies all over the United States. This website offers car insurance info about different coverage types, available discounts, and money-saving tips.

Car Insurance costs are influenced by many factors. While some factors are beyond the policyholder's control, like age , some factors can be adjusted in order to get cheaper premiums. The main influential factors are:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The retail price of the car. Usually, luxury, exotic, collectible and classic cars are expensive to buy and have higher premiums. Cars that are cheap to purchase have lower insurance rates.

The cost of repairs. If a car is expensive to repair, then you will have pay higher premiums. On the contrary, if a car is cheap to repair, then your insurance policy will be lower.

Type of car. SUV's, mini-vans, crossovers and medium-sized vehicles, are considered family vehicles, and they are more likely driven by responsible parents who consider safety to be a top priority. These cars tend to be equipped with multiple safety devices like airbags, rearview cameras, lane departure and so on. These types of cars are also in high-demand, so carmakers are usually mass producing them in large numbers. In that way, cars get cheaper by allowing the carmaker to have a lower profit margin per vehicle. With all of that being said, it's easy to figure out why these types of cars are the cheapest to insure.

Safety devices. Sophisticated safety devices and crash avoidance features installed on different car models, can lower their insurance rates. These devices lower the chances of an accident to happen. However, if those safety devices and features are too expensive to repair, it can increase the cost of the premium, instead of lowering.

Engine size and power. Cars with big, powerful engines are more expensive to insure. Insurers know that you didn't buy a sports car to respect the speed limits, so owning one will probably put you in a high-risk category. Also, cars with big, powerful engines tend to be more expensive to repair.

Fuel economy. Fuel efficient car models are cheaper to insure. Small engine cars or hybrid models are usually driven by drivers that respect the speed limits and are less likely to cause accidents.

Theft rates. How often a car model is stolen can have an impact on car policy rates. Some models are targeted by thieves more often, so insurers will probably charge a higher premium on those models.

Accident statistics. Some car models are statistically involved in more accidents than other models, and thus their owners pay higher car policies. On the other hand, some car models are involved in fewer accidents, and their owners pay lower premiums.

Claims number. Even if you haven't made any claim, you can pay higher premiums, if the car model you drive has a high claim rate.

Crash protection. Insurers use data from crash statistics and from the crash tests done by NHTSA and IIHS on multiple vehicles, to determine their risk level. These tests show that the safest models are sedans and minivans.

For additional info, money-saving tips and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/

Story continues

Compare-autoinsurance.org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

"Saving money on car insurance is not that difficult. Parking the car in a safe place and shopping around for better insurance deals can help you save hundreds of dollars per year", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

CONTACT:

Company Name: Internet Marketing Company

Person for contact: Gurgu C

Phone Number: (818) 359-3898

Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.biz

Website: https://compare-autoinsurance.org/

SOURCE: Internet Marketing Company





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/591807/Top-Factors-That-Lower-Car-Insurance-Rates



