Updates and Cancellations: How coronavirus is impacting the hockey world

The effects of COVID-19 are being felt globally throughout the hockey world. (Getty)

The entire sporting world—along with the actual world—is now firmly in the thick of the global coronavirus outbreak, and leagues are scrambling to plan measures to contain the outbreak as we approach an obscenely busy time in the global sports calendar.

Many major professional leagues across North America have begun announcing measures to limit contact between players and media, fans and non-essential team personnel, including the banning of reporters from NHL dressing rooms until further notice.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

With international tournament season on the horizon, several IIHF events, most notably the 2020 IIHF Women’s World Championship which was to be held in Nova Scotia in late March, have been cancelled.

The San Jose Sharks were the first NHL club affected by coronavirus concerns, with the team having to make adjustments to three upcoming March home games after Santa Clara County in California issued a cancellation of mass gatherings over 1,000 people, in light of “significantly increasing rates of COVID-19.”

This is an extremely fluid situation and cancellations and modifications are being reported by the hour. Follow along for the latest updates on how COVID-19 is affecting the hockey landscape.

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

NHL reportedly mulling over postponement of season

Amid reports that the NBA is seriously considering “pushing it’s entire calendar back,” The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun says the NHL is considering the same.

It should surprise no one, but a source also suggests to me it's also a possibility for the NHL to delay/push back its season. Not saying it will necessarily happen, just reporting that it's a possibility. Lots of different conversations happening right now. https://t.co/GuvyrYE3ta — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 11, 2020

Blue Jackets and Sharks to play home games without fans

Story continues

Ohio governor Mike DeWine announces Wednesday that Tuesday’s recommendation to the Columbus Blue Jackets—and all major sports entities within the state—has officially become mandatory. As a result, the team will be unable to play games in front of “mass gatherings,” (more than 1,000 people) and will have to make arrangements for their final home games of the season.

Full #CBJ statement on the upcoming home game schedule. pic.twitter.com/krGEcEnd76 — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) March 11, 2020

After it was announced on Monday, March 9 that gatherings of over 1,000 would be cancelled within California’s Santa Clara County, the San Jose Sharks release an update regarding home games scheduled at SAP Center for the rest of the month.

Per Wednesday’s release, “all three San Jose Sharks games (March 19 vs. Montreal, March 21 vs. Boston and March 29 vs. Arizona) will be played as scheduled... but will be closed to the general public.”

Only personnel from the two teams involved in each game, approved credentialed media, essential club and arena staff, NHL officials and broadcast partners will be allowed into the building.

The team’s AHL affiliate — the San Jose Barracuda — will follow the same policy. They have two home games in the month of March that will be impacted.

According to ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski, there’s been “internal daily, high-level meetings chaired by commissioner Gary Bettman discussing options.”

As of Wednesday, the Sharks and Blue Jackets are the only teams whose local governments have banned mass gatherings to help slow the spread of COVID-19.”

NCAA Frozen Four tournament to be played without fans

Just like March Madness, the NCAA Frozen Four tournament will be played without spectators in attendance.

The Frozen Four at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit will be played without fans in attendance. https://t.co/1az6ygCUF5 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) March 11, 2020

Harvard hockey shuts down its season

The prominent Ivy League institution is the first major North American hockey program to completely shut down for the season on Wednesday.

Breaking: Harvard not allowing team to play. Forfeits this weekend. ECAC tournament in jeopardy. More to follow — College Hockey News (@chnews) March 11, 2020

Harvard's hockey season is over, per sources — Mark Divver (@MarkDivver) March 11, 2020

The school pulls out of the ECAC conference tournament and forgoes any chance to participate in the (now fan-less) Frozen Four national championship.

Four more top European leagues cancel seasons

One day after the top professional league in both Austria and Germany put an end to their current seasons, the premier leagues in Poland, Norway, Slovakia and Slovenia follows suit and cancels the rest of their respective campaigns.

As of Wednesday, a number of the other European leagues have postponed or suspended postseason action, according to Szymon Szemberg — the Managing Director of the Alliance of European Hockey Clubs.

Small correction. Slovenia also in red, as their season also cancelled due to #COVID19 threat. pic.twitter.com/DcHXvqCIDj — EuropeanHockeyClubs (@EHCAlliance) March 11, 2020

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Two European hockey leagues cancel playoffs

Austria’s top league, the Erste Bank Eishockey Liga (EBEL), and Germany’s Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL) both announce they are abruptly ending their respective seasons as the disease continues to ravage parts of Europe.

Despite being in the midst of their quarter-final playoff rounds, the EBEL release the following statement:

“The Erste Bank Eishockey Liga has to end the current season. With this action, the League is responding to the measures and recommendations of the governments and competent authorities in the participating countries.”

In a similar release less than an hour later, the top German league says they will also be axing the rest of the season, including playoffs:

Official statement from the DEL, via Google Translate. (Twitter/DELoffiziell)

Monday, March 9, 2020

COVID-19 crowd ban applied to San Jose Sharks home games

Santa Clara County in California issues a cancellation of mass gatherings over 1,000 people. The ban applies to all events at the SAP Center during the month of March, including three home games for the San Jose Sharks on March 19 vs. Montreal, March 21 vs. Boston and March 29 vs. Arizona.

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports