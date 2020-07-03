Top Entrepreneurs That Will Inspire You During Covid-19

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2020 / With Covid-19 and everything else that is happening in the world right now, it is evident that 2020 has been a year full of uncertainty.

With all of that in mind, it can be hard to get motivated, especially right now.

If you are thinking about starting a business and looking for entrepreneurs who have successfully been able to grow their businesses, sustain and scale them, and are currently doing great things, even during this pandemic, look no further.

This year, VIP Media Group put together a list of what they consider to be some of the top entrepreneurs to follow in 2020.

So who are they?

- Carlos Smith

Instagram: @the_credit_god

Raised in Memphis, TN, Carlos Smith had his options laid out before he even stepped outside his door. Smith grew up in a three bedroom house with seventeen family members. "They shooting, get down" was a common term used in his home. Growing up in one of the poorest and second highest major crime cities in America provided Smith with structure in his life. Life lessons were engraved by him preparing for his daily survival. All these lessons gave him resilience and drive. Smith decided to use his poor financial situation as a means to escape the life he was living. He began focusing on how to be wealthy, spending hours researching. Since 2008, Smith began investing in his community with the knowledge of how to do things and run his own businesses. He now runs a six-figure business with a team of people who are dedicated to helping others achieve their financial goals. At Smith Financials LLC, Smith and his team mentor their clients to help them meet their goals. They educate them, and show them how powerful credit can be if used correctly. Most importantly, they help restore individuals' credit.

- Grant Cardone

Instagram: @grantcardone

Grant Cardone is the bestselling author of The 10X Rule and has been buying real estate for over 30 years. Over those three decades, he has bought over two billion dollars worth of real estate in eight states. Grant currently manages 7,068 units with his private equity firm Cardone Capital. He is such a good real estate investor because of his extreme discipline, specific formulas, and good instinct to know when to exit the property. Throughout his career, Grant has been giving small investors a chance to start small and go big.

- Tai Lopez

Instagram: @tailopez

Tai Lopez is an investor, partner, and advisor to almost two-dozen multi-million-dollar businesses. Through his popular book club and podcasts The Tai Lopez Show, Tai shares advice on how to achieve health, wealth, love, and happiness with over 1.4 million people in 40 countries. The Tai Lopez Show gets around 800,000 downloads per month. In addition, Tai also owns the largest book shipping club in the world, Mentor Box, and was voted the Number 1 Social Media Influencer by Entrepreneur Magazine.

- Joshua Crisp

Instagram: @officialjoshuacrisp

Joshua Crisp is the founder of AMZ Formula, an educational business that teaches people on an international level how to start and grow online businesses through Amazon by selling private label products. Prior to his success, in 2014, Joshua was a felon with no high school diploma or degree, he needed a way to provide for his wife and two children. That is how AMZ Formula came to be. In just 5 years, Joshua became a multimillionaire at 11.2 Mil and has been able to teach 5,000+ students in 63+ countries. In addition, dozens of his students have reached 5 and 6 figures using his method

- Theresa Depasquale

Instagram: @TheresaDepasquale

Theresa Depasquale, is a successful entrepreneur and CEO who got her start as a fitness expert, owning multiple health clubs. After making her Instagram page, Depasquale began creating revenue-generating brand pages on Instagram. Now with over 230k followers and over 10 years of experience, she is a master in the online branding world. She decided she wanted to teach people how they can become successful on social media like herself. This is when she developed Capture Social Group, an online branding company that teaches entrepreneurs how to build their brand on social media using the top strategies. In the first 6 months of launching, Capture Social Group became a 6 figure company and is on track to hit 7 figures in early 2021.

- Zeeshaan Shah

Instagram: @ZEE

Zeeshaan Shah is a multi-award winning British Pakistani entrepreneur, who is the current CEO and founding board member of CPIC, CEO of ONE Investments and Chairman of ONE Capital. After starring on the BBC television show, The Apprentice, Shah has taken over the world of property investments and development. Now having over $500 million dollars worth of projects in the development faze, Shah is ready to outdo himself. In 2020, his company CPIC was preparing to launch a ground breaking $1.4 Billion Dollar mega development featuring world-renowned architects and consultants. Due to Covid-19 it has been pushed to 2021.

- Brodie Kern

Instagram: @brodiekern

Brodie Kern, after dropping out of college and abusing drugs, Kern realized he was unemployable and his only option for success was to start his own business. Now Kern

is the CEO to multiple 6 and 7 figures companies in the real estate, marketing, and coaching industry. Kerns latest company, Wake Up Wealthy, was named the #1 Performance coaching program for Men in Business. His program is designed to help entrepreneurs scale their businesses and find a place of personal power. In the last 18 months alone, Wake Up Wealthy has helped over 200 Men, their families, their businesses and their employees reach a place of empowerment. In this coming year Kern's goal is to help over 250+ men through the Wake up Wealthy journey.

- Anthony Morrison

Instagram: @anthonymorrison

Anthony Morrison, is a multi-millionaire internet marketer, author and speaker. After a financial hardship on his family Morrison took it upon himself to earn some extra income to help his family. He started off selling car parts online, he later looked into affiliate marketing and was really good at it. Making a quarter million each month, the people around him began to notice his success and wanted to learn how to do it too. So Anthony started to teach them, his brother even became a millionaire after adopting Anthony's methods. This inspired him to write a book. He partnered up with infomercials to advertise his book. Not long after, he sold over a million copies. In addition to that, he has done over 50 million dollars in online course sales for his company Morrison Education.

- Sebastian Scheplitz

Instagram: @sebastian.scheplitz

Sebastian Scheplitz is an accomplished Executive Coach and Thought Leader, and the CEO and founder of a localization and content marketing network. His agencies assist hundreds of clients in international marketing while targeting new markets and audiences with content in their native language. With clients in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Asia, Scheplitz' company has been doubling its revenue each year and is on track to do it again this year, even during COVID-19, due to his remote-first approach. Shortly after its success, the agency expanded into four brands to assist better in different industries: gaming, fashion and beauty, content marketing in Asia with Hotcopy.co, and their newest video content marketing company Mastercut is available from this summer. Apart from continuously bringing home six-figures in monthly sales through his agencies, Scheplitz is handling different business ventures in the e-commerce space.

- James Patrick

Instagram: @JPatrickPhoto

James Patrick is an award winning photographer with more than 500 published magazine covers, entrepreneur, podcast host, public speaker, and is the best selling author of Fit Business Guide: The Workout Plan for Your Brand. In addition to his awards in photography, he has also received honors for his work in marketing and entrepreneurship. James is the founder of FITposium, an annual conference and online education course that guides fitness entrepreneurs on how to grow their business. This year FITposium will be opening up their newest online membership platform FITposiumPLUS.com. With his broad experience in multiple industries, Patrick has been coast-to-coast as a public speaker, interviewed for a multitude of TV, radio, magazines and Podcast features.

- Kristina Centnere

Instagram: @kriscent

Kristina Centnere is a serial entrepreneur and the founder of 4 companies. From an early age, Kristina knew she was never meant to be an employee. For years, she had her own ideas and wanted to take charge. At age 20 without a degree, Kristina started a digital marketing company in the middle of the 2008 recession called SocialCow; a neuromarketing company that can be used in a variety of industries, like medical, legal and franchisees all over the world. In addition to helping businesses with their marketing, Kristina also coaches select business owners to help them break through plateaus in their businesses and their lives.

- Tee The Barber

Instagram: @Tee_DaBarber

Tavion Maultsby (aka Tee The Barber) has been an inspiration for many, showing that working hard definitely pays off. Coming from a barber/hairstylist background, Tee has mastered his technique to the point where he is considered one of the most famous barbers in the West Coast. Tee currently works at The Barbers Inc Barbershop located in San Jose, California and is also the official barber for NCAA National Championship Game and the San Francisco 49ers.

- Brian Breach

Instagram: @brianbreach

Brian Breach is a creator, entertainer, entrepreneur, recent Ted Talk speaker and a social media influencer. His journey started off in the world of music where he spent a decade performing and opening for some of the biggest names in hip hop, as well as having his song air nationally as the intro to a TV show for 3 years. In the process of making music he was able to co-found GTPS independent label and a highly successful hip hop blog getthatpaperson.com. Brian then also created Sikey Clothing and co-founded GTPS printing. Eventually, he stepped away from music and made a name for himself in the world of viral videos and sketch comedy. Brian plans to continue making his mark on earth while empowering others through motivational and positive content. He has also recently started working to launch his own TV show called America's Gone Viral with his partner in the endeavor Christine Curran, the current host of Dining Divas. Launched earlier this year, this is the first ever viral competition show for content creators.

- Sheree Wright

Instagram: @ibflawgroup

Sheree Wright is a lawyer for IBF Law Group, who focuses on immigration law. During her law school career, she co-founded a non-profit organization called The Wright Way Foundation, which seeks to reduce poverty and homelessness while generating and providing educational resources necessary to support youths, families and educators in Jamaica. Sheree is also a volunteer member of the national civic engagement organization, Mi Familia Vota, which unites Latinos, immigrants and allied communities to promote social and economic justice through citizenship workshops, voter registration, and participation.

- Tony Robinson

Instagram: @tonythecloser

Tony Robinson, also known as Tony "The Closer" Robinson is a former NFL player and is now a sales expert, mentor and best selling author of The Closer's 21 Proven Secrets to Close More Wholesale Deals in 30 Days with NO Sales Experience. The Closer has closed thousands of deals and generated more than 10 million dollars in auto and real estate sales. With all of his success, experience and knowledge, The Closer wanted to start a program that helps aspiring or current real estate professionals grow their real estate business, that is when he founded the 100k Club Conference. The Closer has always had a passion for teaching others, last year, while still on probation, Tony continued to defy the odds and helped over 7,000 people close their first real estate wholesale deal.

- Ignacio Saenz

Instagram:@Ignaciosaelan

Ignacio Saenz Lancuba, is a successful retired pro-rugby player who is now a serial entrepreneur. Lancuba never saw himself as the 9 to 5 guy. He always wanted to have the financial freedom to do what he wanted to do with no limitations and strive for the best in all that he does. After finishing an incredible career in professional rugby, he wanted to venture off in the world of business. Lancuba has been exposed to business his entire life, as his family owns one. He took it upon himself to learn as much as he could from them so one day he could use those lessons and apply it to his own business. Ignacio currently owns and/or is the Founder Partner of Auto Spares Factory and Store, Finance company, Amazon E-commerce stores and does Real Estate Investment.

- Coach Legend

Instagram Username: @coachlegendary

Hanso Denis (also known as Coach Legend) is a Haitian-American businessperson, a world-renowned public speaker, mentor, coach, and one of the most influential leaders in the industry of network marketing. He is a multilingual marketing strategist who has countless years of solid and diverse professional experience in the areas of business development and leadership. Hanso has trained thousands of people on how to build a successful network marketing business and has helped many people improve and strengthen their personal and leadership skills with his specialized mentorship training programs. Coach Legend's success is due to incredible persistence, charisma and sincere desire to help people succeed. His laser-like focus, years of diligent work and ongoing self-development, along with total dedication have resulted in an evidenced strong leadership that delivered massive and excellent benefits to all ethnic groups, especially in his Haitian community.

- Chris Diaz

Instagram: @itschrisdiaz

Chris Diaz is a serial entrepreneur who got his bachelor's degree in 2016 and then got experience working sales for the most luxurious car dealership in Miami, FL and in a banking position at J.P Morgan Chase as well. He then saw the opportunity in the digital marketing space so he decided to invest into courses, mentors, books, and materials that would teach him how to grow his social presence. Chris then started his own agency, pursued his passion, and is now fulfilling his life's purpose. Chris is a consultant, marketing expert, and CEO of Chris Diaz Agency. He is well known for his innate ability to revolutionize the way a brand is seen. He provides digital consulting for 6-7 figure entrepreneurs and elite businesses looking to grow their social presence and scale beyond their current standing. He also runs a 100M+ digital network filled with artists, entrepreneurs, athletes, influencers, and more which he leverages to drive more traffic to his clients businesses.

- Sean Castrina

Date of Birth: March 17, 1967.

Instagram Username: @sean.castrina

Sean Castrina is the bestselling author of 8 Unbreakable Rules for Business Startup Success and the fictional tale The Greatest Entrepreneur in the World. He is also the host of the 10 Minute Entrepreneur Podcast, which can be found in the top 10 podcasts in the business category. Sean's books and podcasts draw from his experience starting more than 20 successful companies and currently leading multiple businesses. It is his day in and day out experience that keeps his message and insights relevant. Sean is an ambassador of the idea that you need to add a new profit stream to your business annually as if your life depended on it. Moving forward, Sean's companies continue to grow at an astonishing 20% rate every year.

- Gabriel Beltran

Instagram: @theecommillionaire

Gabriel Beltran, is an entrepreneur and educator that focuses mainly on e-commerce and affiliate marketing. In just 4 years, Gabriel has generated over 22 million dollars in revenue. He and his wife were living paycheck to paycheck, with their first child on the way Gabriel needed to find a way to make more money to provide for this growing family. With his last $500, he invested that and turned it into $40,000 in revenue, he quit his job and today he's a multimillionaire. Now, Gabriel uses his experience and knowledge with the e-commerce world to teach his students how to be successful. To this day, his students have collectively generated over 40 million dollars in sales.

