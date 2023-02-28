What are the top electric vehicles for owner satisfaction? J.D. Power ranks EV models

The Rivian R1T and Mini Cooper Electric are among the top-ranking electric vehicles for owner satisfaction, according to a new survey from J.D. Power.

The analytics company's U.S. Electric Vehicle Experience Ownership Study is done in collaboration with app maker PlugShare and looks at 10 factors when measuring satisfaction, including battery range, cost of ownership and driving enjoyment.

The study, released Tuesday, found owner satisfaction is shifting to more traditional factors like quality and styling as more EV models and buyers enter the marketplace.

“Today’s EV owners are looking for quality, reliability, driving enjoyment, safety and technology features," said Brent Gruber, executive director of the EV practice at J.D. Power, in a news release.

The study included more than 7,000 owners of 2022 and 2023 model-year electric vehicles surveyed between August and December 2022. J.D. Power narrowed this year's satisfaction index to focus on first-year ownership, whereas previous surveys included owners of older models.

What are the top-ranking EV models?

J.D. Power released two lists ranking overall customer satisfaction: one for premium battery EVs and one for mass-market battery EVs. Rankings were based on a 1,000-point scale.

For premium EV vehicles, the top performers were:

Rivian R1T: 794

Tesla Model 3: 759

Tesla Model Y: 754

Audi e-tron: 735

Polestar 2: 724

For mass-market vehicles, the top models included:

Mini Cooper Electric: 782

Kia EV6: 762

Ford Mustang Mach-E: 742

Hyundai Ioniq 5: 738

Volkswagen ID.4: 735

Kia Niro EV: 733

Ford F-150 Lightning: 723

Chevrolet Bolt EUV: 716

Chevorlet Bolt EV: 711

Nissan Leaf: 698

What problems did drivers have with their EVs?

For premium battery EV owners, the most problematic categories are squeaks and rattles (with 17.5 problems experienced per 100 vehicles) and issues with the exterior (13.6 problems per 100 vehicles).

Infotainment continues to be the most problematic category for mass-market battery EV owners, with 19.2 problems per 100 vehicles. Mass-market EV drivers also report more issues with finding public charging, largely because one of the largest charging networks in the country is made for Teslas.

The automaker earlier this month said it plans to open a portion of its U.S. electric vehicle charging network to rival brands.

