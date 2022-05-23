Some top economists say a recession is growing more likely, but it probably would be mild

Paul Davidson, USA TODAY
·7 min read

Despite a solid economy and booming job growth, the specter of recession is looming ever larger as a growing number of economists raise their odds for a downturn and the stock market takes a historic drubbing.

Here’s the good news: If there is a slump, top economists say, it probably will be relatively mild.

Think early 1990s and 2001 slides, not the job-killing collapses of 2007-09 and 2020 that were triggered by the housing crisis and COVID-19 pandemic.

“If it were to happen, it wouldn’t last long, it would not be severe and we’ll be on the other side of it quickly,” says Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody’s Analytics.

That’s largely because U.S. consumers and the economy are in good financial shape, with few signs of the kind of excesses that have triggered past downturns, Zandi says.

FAST FALL: S&P 500 falls from record high to near bear market in 5 months: How did it happen so fast?

PORTFOLIO PLAN: How to invest in a bear market as S&P 500 is slightly above the threshold

Factors dragging on the economy

Fueling the growing recession chatter is a confluence of shocks to the economy. Inflation is at a 40-year high of 8.3%, and the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates aggressively to fight it, both of which are burdening consumers with higher costs and starting to squeeze corporate earnings.

As a result, the Standard & Poor’s 500 index is down nearly 20% from its peak early this year, pushing it close to bear market territory on Friday.

Although the health crisis largely has eased and Americans are resuming activities like traveling and going to sporting events, it hasn’t gone away. COVID-19 cases have recently spiked from low levels.

Meanwhile, Russia’s war in Ukraine and China’s new COVID-19-sparked lockdowns pose new hurdles to unwinding the global supply chain bottlenecks that have kept inflation elevated.

MORE RATE HIKES: Powell says Fed will keep hiking interest rates until it curtails inflation

RETIREMENT SPENDING: 4% rule about how much to spend each year of retirement no longer works, creator says

What are the odds of a recession?

Here’s one plausible recession scenario: As prices and interest rates climb and the battered stock market makes investors feel less wealthy, consumers will pull back spending. Businesses will rein in investment and hiring while expanding layoffs. Economic activity will start to slow and job losses will mount.

Zandi puts the chances of a recession at 33% within the next 12 months and 50% within two years but believes the nation will probably sidestep it. More than half of economists and other experts surveyed by the National Association of Business Economics say the risk of a downturn within 12 months is greater than 25%, according to a report out Monday.

Text with the USA TODAY newsroom about the day’s biggest stories. Sign up for our subscriber-only texting experience.

What would a recession mean?

Although both retail sales and job growth were robust in April, there are early signs of a slowdown, says Paul Christopher, head of global market strategy for Wells Fargo Investment Institute. Initial jobless claims – a gauge of layoffs – were historically low last week at 218,000 but marked a four-month high. Mortgage applications and existing home sales have been tumbling amid rising interest rates. And credit card spending has declined.

If there is slump, Zandi reckons it will start at the end of the year and last five or six months. Economic output, he says, probably would fall 2%, 3 million jobs would be lost, and the unemployment rate would rise from April’s 3.6% to about 5%.

MAKE A PLAN: Bear market fears and retirees: Seniors take steps to protect savings against stock plunge

UBER PAY GUIDE: How much do Uber drivers make? That depends on where you drive.

That’s not a good thing. But during the Great Recession of 2007-09, gross domestic product fell 3.8%, 8.7 million jobs were wiped out and unemployment reached 10%, according to Labor Department figures and Wells Fargo. In the COVID-19 slump in 2020, GDP fell by more than 10%, 22 million jobs were erased and unemployment reached 14.7%.

Wells Fargo’s Christopher is more sanguine than Zandi. He estimates GDP will fall 1.3% in a recession he believes will begin late this year and unemployment will rise to 4.4%. That would equate to about 2 million jobs lost.

“There’s no reason to think the bottom is going to fall out of the economy,” Christopher says.

Thomas Goldsby, a professor of supply chain management at University of Tennessee, even thinks a mild downswing would have a silver lining by giving backed-up supply chains a chance to heal, relieving inflation pressures.

"A little slowdown might temper the chaos a bit," he says.

Here’s why economists think any recession probably would be contained:

Consumers still have lots of cash

Americans still have $2.6 trillion in excess savings from hunkering down during the pandemic, federal stimulus checks and other aid, Zandi says. Even if inflation and higher interest rates force people to adjust spending, they’re not going to close their wallets just as summer and a resumption of traveling and other activities beckon.

Solid household, firm balance sheets

Household debt payments amounted to 9.3% of disposable income personal income in the fourth quarter, a figure that has edged up recently but is down from 9.9% in late 2019 and 13.2% in 2007 before the Great Recession.

Corporate debt is at a record high, but in line with long-term trends relative to GDP, says RBC Wealth Management.

Few excesses in economy

Severe recessions are often triggered by dramatic imbalances, Zandi notes, such as the commercial real estate crisis in the early 1990s, the dot-com meltdown in 2000 and the housing crash of the 2000s. No such crises are evident. Housing and stock prices have been overvalued but are now falling, and they’re not bubbles waiting to burst, he says.

Strong labor market

Job openings and the number of people quitting jobs reached record highs in March, Labor Department figures show. That has kept wages rising sharply. Such trends probably will ease but won’t completely reverse, giving consumers the wherewithal to keep spending, Christopher says.

COVID, supply chain snags should ease

The effects of the Russia-Ukraine war and COVID-19 on supply chains and the economy should ease this year, Zandi says, helping slow inflation and counter the impact of rising interest rates.

What might happen in a recession?

Some economists disagree that any recession will be tempered. Deutsche Bank’s David Folkerts-Landau is predicting a severe downturn. The Fed, he says, can raise rates to tamp down demand but can’t fix the supply snarls that have been worsened by the war and China’s lockdowns. Plus, he says, the Fed was slow to hike rates to curtail rising prices and now needs to catch up.

As a result, he believes the central bank will boost its key interest rate to about 5% – not the 3% most economists are expecting – sparking a sharp pullback in consumer and business spending.

HIDDEN HORROR: Putin's war in Ukraine drives unseen crisis: Sex trafficking of women and children

COVID IN CHINA: Shanghai on lockdown as the city experiences its largest COVID-19 outbreak since 2020

JPMorgan Chase’s Michael Feroli notes the Fed never has been adept at measured tweaks to the economy. “Whenever the vacancy rate goes down a little (because higher rates lead businesses to cut job openings), it goes down a lot” as corporate America’s mindset broadly shifts to increased caution, Feroli says. That would mean a notable rise in unemployment, he says.

Joseph LaVorgna, chief economist of the Americas for research firm Natixis, sees another path to a mild recession. As the stock market tumbles and borrowing costs rise, the Fed will reverse course this summer and pause in its plan to raise its key rate to about 2.75% by year-end.

“It will begin to really scare the Fed and they’ll do a 180,” says LaVorgna, who was a top economic adviser to President Donald Trump.

He predicts a slump, but no more than 100,000 to 200,000 job losses.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Recession in 2022? Some economists say it could be mild

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bank of America says it sees a 1-in-3 chance of a US recession some time next year, but it will be mild by historical standards

    The bank says a "bumpy landing" is more likely from the Fed's interest rate increases, though it expects bigger hikes than what's priced into the market.

  • NHL, St. Louis police looking into threats made toward Kadri

    The NHL said Monday that St. Louis police are investigating threats made toward Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri, who has been the subject of racist social media posts since he was involved in a collision that knocked Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington out for the rest of the series. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press by email that the league and police looking into the situation. The team said Sunday night it was aware of threats against Kadri and was working with loc

  • NHL, St. Louis police looking at threats against Avs' Kadri

    The NHL said Monday that St. Louis police are investigating threats made toward Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri, who has been the subject of racist social media posts since he was involved in a collision that knocked Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington out for the rest of the series. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press by email that the league and police looking into the situation. “We take threats made to any of our players or other club personnel seriously,” Daly said

  • Defending champ Krejcikova loses to French foe in 1st round

    PARIS (AP) — Barbora Krejcikova arrived at the French Open as the defending champion in singles and doubles. She also was coming off a three-month absence from the tour because of an injured right elbow, so even her own expectations were rather modest. Krejcikova was right to be apprehensive — and on Monday, she become only the third woman in the professional era to exit in the first round at Roland Garros a year after earning the trophy. The second-seeded Krejcikova got off to a terrific start

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Panthers 5-1 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu opens French Open with three-set victory

    PARIS — Canadian Bianca Andreescu scored a three-set victory over Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium in the first round of the French Open on Monday. Andreescu dropped the opening set 6-3, before bouncing back to win the next two sets, 7-5 and 6-0. "I really said to myself 'stay in the present moment … keep fighting because it's not over until it's over,'" Andreescu told TSN. "I really had to put pressure on her — if not, I knew she was going to win." The former world No. 4 fell battled back from a

  • Lightning up 3-0 in series, Panthers at brink of elimination

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Mark Giordano signs team-friendly two-year extension with Maple Leafs

    Mark Giordano is taking a discount to stay with the Maple Leafs.

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • US Soccer Hall of Fame inductees praise equal pay agreement

    FRISCO, Texas. (AP) — Shannon Boxx, Christie Pearce Rampone and Linda Hamilton all celebrated this week's landmark equal pay agreement with U.S. Soccer as the three women were enshrined Saturday in the National Soccer Hall of Fame. "As the women’s national team, we have always known we have a greater responsibility than just winning games. The newest contract is a testament to the work the past and the present players have done off the field," Boxx said. “As a Black athlete, I also felt the resp

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • Edmonton Oilers douse Calgary Flames 5-3 to even playoff series 1-1

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored the winning goal shorthanded for the Edmonton Oilers in Friday's 5-3 win over the Calgary Flames to even their playoff series at one victory apiece. Edmonton captain Connor McDavid's goal and assist Friday made him the fastest active player to reach 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in a single post-season, and fastest among any player since Mario Lemieux in 1992. Leon Draisaitl and defenceman Duncan Keith each had a goal and two assists and Evan Bouchard also scored

  • Lehkonen scores twice to help Avalanche beat Blues 5-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Despite regaining the edge in their second-round series, the Colorado Avalanche aren't satisfied. Artturi Lehkonen scored twice, Darcy Kuemper stopped 29 shots and the Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 in Game 3 on Saturday night to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Logan O'Connor, Nazem Kadri and Gabriel Landeskog also scored as the Avalanche bounced back from a 4-1 loss at home two nights earlier, and improved to 3-0 on the road in the postseason. “Of course it

  • Edmonton Storm tackling stigma around women's football

    It's a cloudy Tuesday evening and the field west of Jasper Place High School is full of action. The Edmonton Storm of the Western Women's Canadian Football League (WWCFL) is riding high off a 24-21 victory over the Calgary Rage on May 14, the Edmonton club's first win of the 2022 season. Tonight, at practice, the focus is on tackles. Twenty-one athletes line up on the field as defensive co-ordinator Branden Modin calls out drills. Without hesitation, the women take each other to the ground. "You

  • HFX Wanderers looking forward to Toronto FC test in Canadian Championship play

    HFX Wanderers FC is expecting a crowd for Tuesday's visit by Toronto FC in Canadian Championship quarterfinal play. "I think there would be people climbing the trees to see the game," said HFX coach Stephen Hart. "I think we'll be sold out." Tuesday's game at Wanderers Ground marks the beginning of TFC's chase for an eighth Canadian title. HFX has already started its cup trail, winning 2-0 at League1 Ontario champion Guelph United on May 10 to reach the quarterfinals. The lure of cup play pittin

  • Which star injury looms larger in the Avalanche-Blues series?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the implications after Samuel Girard and Jordan Binnington were injured in Game 3.

  • IOC rubber-stamps Olympic medal upgrade for Canada's men's relay team at Tokyo Games

    OTTAWA — Canada's men's 4x100-metre relay team from the Tokyo Olympics has officially been upgraded to silver nine months after they raced to bronze. The International Olympic Committee rubber-stamped the upgrade during Thursday's meeting of the executive board. Jerome Blake of Burnaby, B.C., Aaron Brown and Brendon Rodney of Toronto, and six-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse of Markham, Ont. posted a time of 37.70 seconds in Tokyo to finish behind Italy and Great Britain. Great Britain's r

  • Giroud helps Milan secure 1st Serie A title in 11 years

    MILAN (AP) — AC Milan secured its first Serie A title in 11 years on Sunday with a 3-0 win at Sassuolo. The city of Milan is already swarming with a sea of celebrating red-and-black fans. Thousands of fans had started gathering in Milan's Piazza del Duomo, in front of the iconic cathedral, even before the Rossoneri clinched its 19th scudetto. And it was the man who thrives in the big occasions who helped Milan do it, as veteran forward Olivier Giroud scored twice to set his side on the way to th