TOP DEVELOPER CALLS FOR POST-COVID RESIDENTIAL BUILDING CODE TO PROMOTE RESIDENTS’ WELLNESS

Garden in Waterfall by Crown Group

Waterfall at Waterfall by Crown Group

Sydney, Australia, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of Australia’s top developers is calling on the residential development industry and the Government to rethink building design standards so that they better foster physical and mental wellbeing in the post-COVID world.

Crown Group Chairman and Group CEO Iwan Sunito says the pandemic has forced many people to spend far more time in their homes, which has created a more urgent need to design them to better encourage a sense of calm, relaxation and productivity.

“Many people are spending more time working from home, studying from home, home-schooling their children and exercising and recreating,” he said. “People who live in well-designed homes that offer plenty of living and working space, access to gardens and fresh air, as well as facilities such as play areas, fitness facilities and music rooms, have been far better able to adjust to this new lifestyle.

“Good developers are competing in this space – wellness real estate is worth an estimated $134bn, or 1.5% of global construction, according to the Global Wellness Institute. But unfortunately, not all homes are designed this way – and residents can literally feel the difference.

“The pandemic must force a rethink of house and apartment design so that all residents are able to feel secure, relaxed and socially connected when they are at home. This ultimately will lead to better physical and mental health around the world. The hotel industry puts a great focus on wellness; the residential industry needs to too.

“It’s not just about sustainable buildings but a sustainable lifestyle.”

Mr Sunito said one of the first steps should be for developers and designers to bring nature into buildings – greenery, water, natural light and fresh air.

“Numerous studies around the world have proven that being among nature can improve our mood and even our intelligence,” Mr Sunito said. “One of the largest universities in the world, the University of Minnesota, has studied nature’s effects on people’s peace of mind in its biophysical department.

“Their studies proved that nature makes people feel more in tune with themselves and has the ability to heal, restore and connect people.

