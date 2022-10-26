The top curry spot in California serves ‘hearty’ Jamaican dishes, Yelp says

A California restaurant known for its “home cooked Jamaican food” was named the top spot in the state for curry, Yelp says.

Yelp released a list of the “Top curry in every state,” on Tuesday, Oct. 25, and Barrington’s Jamaican Kitchen in Bakersfield made the list.

The small drive-through restaurant serves “hearty” Jamaican plates including, curry chicken, curry goat, jerk chicken and brown stew chicken. Each plate comes with rice, beans, steamed cabbage and vegetables, fried plantains and a drink.

Customers can also order an Aunt Clair bowl for $6, which is a smaller serving of all the plate options.

“The curry chicken was also pretty good, tender chicken, the curry flavor was strong and rich, the curry seeping into the rice was also a nice touch,” one Yelp reviewer wrote.

Reviewers also recommended the jerk chicken.

“We had a jerk chicken with fried plantain and fried rice and it was marvelous,” another reviewer wrote.

To find the top curry spots, Yelp looked at U.S. businesses in the restaurants and food category with a large number of reviews that mentioned curry, then ranked each place based on the total volume and ratings of reviews.

Bakersfield is about 115 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

