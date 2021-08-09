Top Cuomo Aide Resigns Amid Governor's Sexual Harassment Scandal: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s top aide announced Sunday that she is resigning as his secretary, less than one week after the state’s attorney general released a report concluding that the powerful politician had sexually harassed nearly a dozen women.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the people of New York for the past 10 years. New Yorkers’ resilience, strength, and optimism through the most difficult times has inspired me every day,” DeRosa wrote in a late night statement, published by NY1, The New York Timesand The Wall Street Journal.

“Personally, the past 2 years have been emotionally and mentally trying. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such talented and committed colleagues on behalf of our state.”

DeRosa did not name Cuomo in her statement, nor did she specifically bring up the sexual harassment allegations against him.

The governor's office did not immediately respond to HuffPost's request for comment.

New York Attorney General Letitia James released a report on Tuesday that found the Democratic governor had violated state and federal sexual harassment laws when he inappropriately touched 11 women, most of whom currently or used to work for the state.

The investigation found that Cuomo "sexually harassed current and former New York State employees by engaging in unwelcome and non-consensual touching and making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women," James said at the time of the report's release.

She did, however, help lead efforts to retaliate against one of the women who accused the Democratic governor.

DeRosa's resignation comes one day before "CBS This Morning" and The Albany Times-Union air their full joint interview with Brittany Commisso, one of Cuomo's accusers who had previously only been identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in James' report. According to the report, Commisso accused the governor of reaching under her blouse and groping her breast while they were alone at his mansion last year.

Story continues

In the report, Commisso testified that she was scared that she would lose her job if sh

"The governor needs to be held accountable," Commisso told the outlets in a clip of the interview released Sunday. "What he did was a crime. He broke the law."

Commisso filed a criminal complaint against Cuomo on Thursday with the Albany Sheriff's Office.

attorney general's report included details on how the issues relate to top staff at the executive office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Need help? Visit RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Online Hotline or the National Sexual Violence Resource Center’s website.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.