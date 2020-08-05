Top Credit Expert & Financial Coach Arnita Johnson-Hall Creates A Financial Literacy Platform For Millennial Women

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2020 / Credit expert and financial coach, Arnita Johnson-Hall, creates a financial literacy platform for millennial women to manage finances on their own terms, by improving their credit, creating a budget, ... Luxurious Credit

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2020 / Credit expert and financial coach, Arnita Johnson-Hall, creates a financial literacy platform for millennial women to manage finances on their own terms, by improving their credit, creating a budget, and becoming financially savvy.

View photos

When she graduated high school, as a graduation gift, her mother gave her 700 credit scores. Her mother was able to do this by adding Arnita onto her credit cards as an authorized user when she was young. This gave Arnita instant access to better credit offers, low interest rates, and easy approvals.

This led her to believe that she had it all figured out. However, her good credit score was not accompanied by the financial responsibility of paying debts on time. This caused her credit score to fall to an all-time low, where it dropped from a 700 to a 303 at just 25 years old. The fact that she was a single mother on government assistance and living off minimum wage at the time did not help her get out of her rut.

She soon began to suffer from the result of having bad credit. She was denied an apartment, vehicle, and even a job.

This situation opened her eyes to the importance of credit scores, which propelled her to take it upon herself to learn how it works. With much research and countless days at the library, she was able to improve her credit scores from a 303 to 645. Arnita began to reap the benefits of what good credit had to offer again. She was able to purchase a new car and get approved for another apartment.

People began to wonder how she did it. When Johnson received an envelope of $3500 from a coworker for helping her fix her credit in order to refinance her home, the idea of helping others learn about credit scores and improving their credit reports became really attractive to her.

Johnson's quest to be free of government assistance and provide a better lifestyle for her and her daughter resulted in her own credit education services. As Arnita's business grew, she was able to gain financial independence and get off of all government assistance programs. As a result, she successfully got certified as a credit consultant in 2009 and FICO certified in 2013. "It is a luxury to have your credit and finances together. It's something that everyone should have." Johnson stated. That luxurious life is what she aims for when helping her clients.

As a woman of color, Johnson faces some challenges when trying to scale in business. In the early stages of marketing her business, she was having a hard time maximizing her client intake due to peoples' uncertainty of taking financial and credit advice from a young African American woman. In an industry dominated by men, Arnita decided to hide behind her business and rebrand it to make it seem as if it was run by a balding middle aged white man.

She rebranded her company around his persona and made people believe that he was the owner of her business to increase publicity. As expected, her strategy worked like magic as people started to flock in her direction for credit and financial advice. People found it more comfortable, and no one ever bothered to question the fact that she was always available to answer their calls. Arnita had presented herself as a credit consultant/customer service representative for her company and not that of the owner. Everything was working out very well for until the cat was out of the bag.

Story continues