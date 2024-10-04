Top court says FIFA transfer rules breach EU law in landmark ruling

Some of the transfer rules of world football's governing body FIFA go against European Union laws on free movement, the EU's top court said on Friday in a ruling on a high-profile case linked to former France player Lassana Diarra.

An EU court said on Friday some international football rules regulating player transfers are contrary to the bloc's laws, in a landmark decision that could shake up the system.

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) found that some FIFA restrictions to a player's ability to seek further employment after unilaterally terminating a contract hinder the EU's free movement and competition between clubs.

"The Court holds that all of those rules are contrary to EU law," it said.

The verdict comes as part of a case brought by former French player Lassana Diarra against FIFA, world football's governing body.

It could have far-reaching implications, allowing players to leave their club without fear of being legally trapped afterwards.

The case stems from a dispute between Diarra and his former club Lokomotiv Moscow a decade ago.

In August 2014, Lokomotiv terminated the former Chelsea and Real Madrid midfielder's contract citing contractual breaches by the player.

The Russian club also sought 20 million euros ($22m) compensation from Diarra.

Diarra, now 39, refused and requested that Lokomotiv pay him compensation.

As a result clubs were not rushing to recruit Diarra after he left Lokomotiv.

