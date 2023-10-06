Top contenders to succeed Kevin McCarthy as House speaker

The runners and riders to replace Kevin McCarthy

Kevin McCarthy’s dramatic removal as speaker of the House of Representatives has left Republicans adrift and exposed the deep fractures within the chamber’s ruling party.

But the fight to succeed him has already begun, setting in train what could be a bitter knife fight to find a new leader who can secure the required votes, typically 218.

The vote is unlikely to happen before next Wednesday, and could take days to resolve, leaving the House paralysed in the interim.

Ukraine is the biggest casualty so far, with US aid to the front line likely to run out within months and little appetite for a quick resolution from conservatives.

If the impasse continues for longer than expected, it could have far more wide-reaching consequences, including a potential government shutdown.

The hardline rebels who deposed Mr McCarthy are demanding a more conservative replacement to champion their priorities.

They are outnumbered by moderates, who are furious at the rebels’ outsized influence and unwilling to grant them any more concessions.

A number of contenders have already thrown their hat in the ring, although it remains to be seen if any of them can reunite their splintered party.

Steve Scalise, the Republican House majority leader, is seen as Mr McCarthy’s logical successor. His experience in the leadership team and bona fide conservative credentials make him a popular choice, but his affiliation with the “MAGA” wing of the party may worry moderates in swing districts.

Mr Scalise, who represents a district in Louisiana, survived a major injury after being shot in a targeted attack while playing baseball with other Republican congressmen in 2017.

The 57-year-old has previously had to distance himself from associations with David Duke, the former Ku Klux Klan leader.

He apologised for delivering a 2002 speech to a white supremacist group saying: “I reject that kind of hateful bigotry.”

He has declared his intent to run for the speakership and promised to bring the party back together.

Story continues

But Mr Scalise is also being treated for a form of blood cancer, forcing him away from the Capitol at times. This is causing some to worry whether he can juggle treatment alongside the gruelling job.

In a letter to colleagues asking for their support, Mr Scalise acknowledged the challenges ahead, but said he has overcome adversity before. “I am prepared for the battles that lie ahead,” he wrote.

Jim Jordan, a former wrestling coach from Ohio, was the first to publicly declare his own bid to become speaker.

Like Mr Scalise, he is in the Republican leadership, but made a name for himself early in his congressional career as a rank outsider.

His ferocious takedowns of Democrats as a member of Donald Trump’s defence team during his impeachment trial secured him as a firm favourite among conservatives.

Mr Trump later rewarded him by giving him the Presidential Medal of Freedom — the nation’s highest civilian award.

As chairman of the House judiciary committee, Mr Jordan is now taking a leading role in Joe Biden’s impeachment inquiry.

The 59-year-old is still a close ally of Mr Trump, regularly appearing as a guest speaker at his rallies.

He echoed Mr Scalise’s call for unity during “divided times”, but his attack dog persona may leave some of his colleagues sceptical.

However, he remained loyal to Mr McCarthy in the face of conservative knife-fighting, which may have earned him some good will from moderates.

Kevin Hern is chairman of the Republican Study Committee, a group of fiscal and social conservatives.

A multimillionaire businessman, he has touted his skills outside politics in a hint that he may make a run for the speaker’s gavel.

“I think you have to have a different set of skill sets, you know, I spent 35 years in business working at some of the largest corporations in the world,” he said.

“Strife is something that’s common when you have people working together and finding common solutions for it takes experience.”

However Mr Hern, 61, who represents a district in Oklahoma, could have trouble attracting support from moderates.

Patrick McHenry has been appointed as the interim speaker and said he has no interest in making it a permanent appointment.

But his supporters may push him toward it if other candidates lose support.

Chair of the House financial services committee, Mr McHenry is a McCarthy ally who worked to try and stop him being deposed.

The 47-year-old represents a district in North Carolina.

Donald Trump was urged to run for the role by a vocal minority in the House looking to curry favour, since the Speaker does not have to be an elected member of the House.

However the odds of the former president becoming the next speaker of the house are low, as the former president waved off the suggestion while attending his fraud trial in New York.

“If I can help them through the process, I would do it, but we have some great people in the Republican Party who could do a great job as speaker,” he said.

“I’ll do whatever it is to help, but my focus - my total focus - is being president.”

