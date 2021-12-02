Top Columbia, SC rehab center nurse indicted for faking COVID vaccination cards

A top nurse at a Columbia skilled nursing and rehabilitation center has been indicted on federal charges of creating false COVID-19 vaccination cards.

Tammy McDonald, a registered nurse and director of nursing at the rehabilitation center, also lied to agents with the FBI and U.S. Health and Human Services Department when confronted about the false cards, an indictment in the case said. The rehabilitation center was not identified in the indictment, unsealed and made public Thursday morning.

McDonald was indicted by the federal grand jury on Nov. 23.

McDonald’s attorney Jim Griffin told a magistrate judge Thursday that she only made one or two false vaccination cards to help a family member at the University of South Carolina.

Griffin said that, ironically, the family member has “anti-vaccination beliefs,” and McDonald — who is vaccinated — provided the family member with the false card to help them out, said Griffin, who added McDonald received no pay for creating the cards.

McDonald is apparently the first person in South Carolina to face federal criminal charges of producing phony COVID-19 vaccination cards. In recent months, federal and state officials have issued warnings about the possibility of counterfeit cards.

McDonald was arraigned Thursday morning at the downtown Columbia federal courthouse before U.S. Magistrate Judge Shiva Hodges.

McDonald, who pleaded not guilty, was issued a secure bond of $10,000.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mike O’Mara had asked for a $25,000 bond.

Creating false vaccination record cards that look exactly like the ones authorized by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is a federal crime, as is lying to federal agents, the indictment said.

Those cards contain the name of the person receiving the vaccine, the patient’s date of birth, the name of the kind of vaccine, the date the patient received it, the dose numbers and the location where the shot was given.

The indictment did not say whether McDonald used real identification cards and filled in other peoples’ names, or whether she actually created a counterfeit document.

Story continues

Neither did the indictment say to what use the phony cards were put or who got the cards she produced. Cards identify someone as having had the vaccine. Some businesses, governments and various groups require proof of vaccination for employees.

Most people who contract COVID-19 are unvaccinated, according to the CDC.

People who are vaccinated can still get infected, but they are “are less likely than unvaccinated people to be hospitalized or die,” the CDC has found.

The indictment unsealed Thursday notes that in early 2020, former President Donald Trump and the federal health department declared a national public health emergency over COVID-19, and the government authorized various pharmaceutical companies to begin trying to make an effective vaccine.

By December of last year, the Food and Drug Administration began authorizing vaccines for emergency use. The government also authorized official vaccination record cards according to CDC-authorized specifications.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.