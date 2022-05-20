Top College Football Star Jordan Addison Transfers To USC In Major Test Of New NCAA NIL Rule

Bruce Haring
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Jordan Addison
    American football player

The new NCAA Name, Image, Likeness rule (NIL) that allows college athletes to monetize themselves could be at a crossroads. Top college receiver Jordan Addison is transferring from Pittsburgh to the University of Southen California amid rumors of massive booster blandishments.

He announced his decision today on social media..

Addison won the Biletnikoff Award as the country’s top wide receiver in 2021, and is considered one of the most prominent college players targeted for next year’s NFL draft. His decision to transfer can be viewed as a marketing test for the value of a college football star, which could set off a huge bidding war next year for transfer talent that goes beyond anything previously seen (or unseen) under more restrictive rules.

Typically, college football transfers are players disgruntled with their lack of playing time, or moving to be closer to home. In Addison’s case, his move is being viewed by some as akin to professional sports free agency, with a bidding war abetted by college program boosters eager to see their teams pick off top stars. “If you want to cheat, it’s open season,” said one ESPN pundit today.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban called today for federal intervention to stop under-the-table deals and said the NCAA can’t enforce the situation.

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi reportedly called new USC coach Lincoln Riley to complain about alleged tampering with Addison. However, no evidence of that has been produced

Addison just completed his sophomore season.

USC has taken more than a dozen transfers since Riley’s hire, and a majority of starters on next year’s team are expected to be transfers..

