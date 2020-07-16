‘Top Chef’ Winner Melissa King Inks With WME
EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed Melissa King, the winner of the most recent Top Chef: All Stars Los Angeles. We’re hearing the plan is to develop TV and film and book projects for the chef and level 1 sommelier, and the agency will rep her in all areas.
King piloted Michelin-starred kitchens in San Francisco (Campton Place, Luce, The Ritz Carlton Dining Room) before Top Chef, where she the most challenges ever during her season and was named Fan Favorite.
During the COVID-19 shutdown, she has been hosting popular virtual cooking classes and corporate demos, and also created, packaged, and branded her own small-batch, Asian inspired sauces.
King also regularly works with nonprofits and participates in panels and speaking engagements that support social justice causes, women’s empowerment, sustainability and food education.
