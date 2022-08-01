Top Chef Heads to London for Season 20 with a Cast of All-Star Chefs from Around the World

Top Chef Judges

Top Chef is turning up the heat for season 20!

For the first time in its history, Bravo's Emmy-winning series will bring together 16 all-star cheftestants from across the globe to battle it out for the ultimate title in a World All-Stars edition of the culinary competition.

The competitors will be chosen from the original U.S. series and its 29 international versions (France, Canada, the Middle East, and Brazil, to name a few). And though they've yet to be announced, the network promises the cast will be made up of "the most talented, creative and decorated chefs who have competed in their respective countries' versions of the series," including previous winners and finalists.

With an international cast comes an international setting. The show will be filmed in London, England, making Top Chef World All-Stars the first-ever season of Bravo's Top Chef to be shot entirely overseas.

It's a perfect choice for Top Chef. Not only is London one of the world's global stomping grounds, it also has a renowned food scene influenced by countries around the world.

"I'm pleased that Top Chef has chosen London for its first ever season outside of the U.S.," said Victoria Prentis, the U.K. government's food minister. "We're rightly proud of our exceptional food and drink produced here in the U.K. From Scottish salmon and Welsh lamb to Northern Irish beef and English sparkling wine, our food and drink is recognized at home and abroad for its great taste and high quality. As the U.K.'s largest manufacturing sector, the passion, traditions and expertise of our food and drink industry make the U.K. a fantastic choice for the culinary competition series."

Host Padma Lakshmi will be back, as will head judge Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons. They'll be joined all season long by distinguished judges from the international versions, as well as esteemed global culinary experts.

Top Chef World All Stars will is expected to debut in 2023.

Meanwhile, the series — which debuted in 2006 — is currently up for 6 Emmy awards including outstanding competition program, outstanding host, and outstanding casting. Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, its streaming series, was also nominated for outstanding short form non-fiction or reality series.

Winners will be announced this September.