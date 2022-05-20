Top Chef 's Final Four Head to Tucson for Last Two Episodes: 'This Will Knock Your Socks Off'

Warning: This article includes spoilers for Top Chef season 19.

Tension is running high in Tucson after the Top Chef crew moves from Texas to Arizona for the final episodes of season 19.

PEOPLE can share the exclusive trailer announcing that the Top Chef season 19 finale takes place in Tucson, along with all the triumphs and tribulations of the last two episodes.

Bravo's Emmy-winning reality series returned to the Lone Star state for its 19th season and started off with 15 contestants. In the second-to-last episode of the season, the final four chefs Damarr Brown, Evelyn Garcia, Buddha Lo and Sarah Welch head to "the first UNESCO world heritage city of gastronomy here in the United States," explains host Padma Lakshmi.

TOP CHEF -- "Cactus Makes Perfect" Episode 1913

David Moir/Bravo

In the exclusive clip, the finalists are feeling the pressure as they reflect on the season and compete in the final challenges. Some chefs are feeling more optimistic than others.

"This boils down to two ingredients that I grew up eating," says Houston native Garcia of the elimination challenge involving cactus and chiltepin. "That's what stands between me and the finale."

Also in the trailer, Brown remarks on how, "at this point in the competition, every little mistake can send you home."

TOP CHEF -- "Cactus Makes Perfect" Episode 1913

David Moir/Bravo

Welch faces the stress of perfection when her ice cream mixture spills all over herself and the floor, a mistake that she says is, "the nail in the coffin."

"I didn't dream to be an astronaut. I didn't dream of being anything else," adds Lo. "I dreamt of being right here."

Their food appears to be just what you'd expect from the finalists. "I mean it was unbelievable," says guest judge Eric Ripert.

Back again at judges' table this year is host Lakshmi, head judge Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons. Each week of the season, Lakshmi, Colicchio and Simmons are joined on the panel by a former Top Chef winner, finalist, or favorite. In addition, a local or national culinary icon also judges each week.

For the final episodes of the season, the three judges are joined by guest judges Stephanie Izard, Ripert and Kristen Kish.

Of course, the cooking show trailer does not spoil who the final three are in the season finale. But in the episode, viewers can expect to watch the top three finalists cook a four-course progressive menu worthy of $250,000 and the title of Top Chef.

Watch Top Chef on Thursdays at 8/7c on Bravo.