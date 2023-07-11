'Top Chef' Announces Kristen Kish as New Host After Padma Lakshmi’s Exit

Bravo also revealed that season 21 will be set in Wisconsin

Top Chef is passing the torch to a new host.

On Tuesday, Bravo announced that a franchise fan favorite, Kristen Kish, is the show’s new host and will succeed Padma Lakshmi.

Kish, who won Top Chef season 10 in Seattle, has frequently appeared on later seasons as a guest judge, becoming a staple personality in the cooking competition show. Since her win, she’s also taken part in new projects like co-hosting Netflix's Iron Chef: Quest For An Iron Legend alongside Alton Brown and hosting NatGeo's Restaurants at the End of the World.

Bravo also revealed that season 21 will take place in Wisconsin. Kish will join judges Gail Simmons and Tom Colicchio as they watch chefs from around the country battle it out in Milwaukee and Madison.

“Top Chef is where I started my journey – first as a competing chef, then a guest judge and now as host I have the honor of helping to continue to build this brand,” Kish said in a statement announcing the news. “I’m thrilled to sit alongside Gail and Tom as we get to know new incredible chefs and see what they cook up. It feels like coming home."

Paul Morigi/Getty Kristen Kish and wife Bianca Dusic

The new hosting gig comes after Lakshmi announced her departure from the show in June after 17 years and 19 seasons.

“After much soul searching, I have made the difficult decision to leave Top Chef,” Lakshmi wrote on Instagram at the time. “Having completed a glorious 20th season as host and executive producer, I am extremely proud to have been part of building such a successful show."

“I feel it’s time to move on and make space for Taste the Nation, my books and other creative pursuits," Lakshmi added of her award-winning Hulu series, now in its second season.

Lakshmi has starred on the series since its second season, which aired in 2006. Katie Lee Biegel hosted season 1.

David Moir/Bravo via Getty Images Padma Lakshmi on Top Chef

Later in June, Lakshmi spoke with PEOPLE about the difficult decision to leave.

“The last challenging thing I did was say goodbye to Top Chef,” Lakshmi said. “We all grew up on that show.”

Overall, she said that she has “such deep feelings about” leaving — so many, in fact, that she said, “it’s too hard to go into it all.”

Fred Jagueneau/Bravo via Getty Top Chef judges Gail Simmons and Tom Colicchio with Padma Lakshmi

Lakshmi’s last season saw cheftestants compete in London. For the first time ever, season 20 featured 16 all-star chefs picked from the original U.S. series and its 29 international versions (France, Canada, the Middle East, and Brazil, to name a few).

Buddha Lo was crowned the first-ever Top Chef World All-Star. The Chinese-Australian chef, who also won Top Chef season 19, spoke with PEOPLE after the finale about what his win meant to him.

“It's a monumental season with a monumental finish,” Lo said, noting the difference of this season versus his last. “One time, you could be on the bottom. One time, you could be on top. It was a much harder season, even though that I won a few of the challenges. But still very hard."



