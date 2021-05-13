‘Top Chef,’ ‘American Ninja Warrior’ and ‘Below Deck’ Set Spinoffs at Peacock

Peacock has set spinoff series for some of parent company NBCUniversal’s most beloved unscripted franchises, including Bravo’s “Top Chef” and “Below Deck” and NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” and “Making It,” the streaming service said Thursday.

The ordered offshoots include “Top Chef Family Style,” “American Ninja Warrior Junior,” “Below Deck Down Under” and “Baking It,” all of which will stream exclusively on Peacock.

“Top Chef Family Style” is described as a new family culinary competition featuring exceptionally talented young chefs who will each team up with an adult family member partner to compete for a chance to be crowned champions.

The series will be hosted by singer Meghan Trainor, with chef Marcus Samuelsson serving as head judge.

Per Peacock, “In ‘Top Chef Family Style,’ the most talented young chefs from across the country will sharpen their knives and battle it out to prove that their culinary skills are aged to perfection. In a brand-new twist, the kitchen prodigies will each pair up with an adult family member who will serve as their partner. Together, the Chef Duos will compete in a series of exciting Quickfire and Elimination Challenges, bringing the perfect blend of high stakes, jaw-dropping talent and heart-warming humor that families across generations can enjoy. Each week, the Chef Duos will showcase their culinary prowess and teamwork, and at the end of their epic journeys, one Chef Duo will take home the coveted title and be crowned the winners of ‘Top Chef Family Style.'”

“Top Chef Family Style” is produced by “Top Chef” production company Magical Elves with Casey Kriley, Jo Sharon, Hillary Olsen and showrunner Claire Kosloff serving as executive producers.

Also in the Bravo family of Peacock spinoffs is “Below Deck Down Under,” will showcase the upstairs/downstairs of a real working super-yacht in Australia.

“The long hours and high stress of catering to the wants and needs of their well-heeled guests above deck, while navigating the tension and politics of life below deck, are all part of the job,” according to the show’s description. “‘Below Deck Down Under’ will present a unique additional challenge to the yacht crew, as the main attractions of the region are not just on the water, but underwater. This season will feature scuba diving and underwater adventures in some of the most beautiful locations in the world, so the usual five-star service will be even more difficult for these adventurous yachties who will have access to a glamorous lifestyle and exotic perks that few people will ever experience. ”

The series is produced by 51 Minds. Nadine Rajabi, Mark Cronin, Courtland Cox, Cristina Lopez and Tania Hamidi serve as executive producers along with Christian Sarabia and Zachary Klein serving as executive producers from 51 Minds.

Peacock has also ordered a 15-episode third season of “American Ninja Warrior Junior,” a spinoff of NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior,” which originally aired on Universal Kids.

Matt Iseman (“American Ninja Warrior”) and Akbar Gbajabiamila (“American Ninja Warrior”) are returning as hosts alongside sideline reporter Victoria Arlen.

Per the NBCU platform, “‘American Ninja Warrior Junior’ is back and more extra than ever. This season, the series is taking the nation’s top junior athletes and putting them on the world’s most iconic course to compete on some of the most challenging obstacles yet. They’ll put their mental and physical strength to the test as they go head-to-head in extra competitive, extra inspiring and extra fun races. These junior athletes will bring their best ninja skills, indomitable spirits and fearless attitudes to the course but only three junior athletes will become the next American Ninja Warrior Junior champions. ”

Fans can expect this new season of “American Ninja Warrior Junior” to feature surprise guests, stunt runs, and all new courses featuring ambitious new obstacles designed by our challenge experts with the help of young fans.

The “American Ninja Warrior” spinoff is produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions with Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Frank Sinton and Jackson Nguyen serving as executive producers. Sharalynn Cornwall serves as co-executive producer.

And last but not least is “Baking it,” a six-episode holiday event series spinoff of Amy Poehler and Nicolle Yaron’s NBC craft competition, “Making It.”

Per Peacock, “Contestants are hoping to win a cash grand prize and who better to judge and critique at the holidays then three opinionated real-life grandmas, who happen to be fantastic bakers themselves. Amy will personally hand the hosting reigns over to two celebrity friends to host this six-episode arcing competition. Like the holidays, BAKING IT will evoke a joyful and comedic spirit at a time of year where we come together to honor our traditions and indulge in excessive baked goods. ”

“Baking It” is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Paper Kite Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment. Amy Poehler, Nicolle Yaron, Pip Wells, Kate Arend and Dave Becky serve as executive producers.

