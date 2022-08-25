A top Charlotte brewery is expanding to the Triangle. Its taproom will open soon.

One of the top breweries in Charlotte will open its first Triangle taproom next month, partnering with a popular Chapel Hill bottle shop.

NoDa Brewing, famous for its signature IPA Hop Drop ‘n Roll, will open Noda Brewing Company Tapas in the former Old East Tavern at 1118 Environ Way, off of NC 54.

The new tapas spot is a partnership between NoDa and Old East owners Julie Paddison and Lew Hendricks, who also own Bottle Rev of Chapel Hill and wine shop RTP Uncorked.

The new taproom and tapas bar will open Sept. 16.

Named for the trendy Charlotte neighborhood, NoDa has been one of the city’s most influential breweries, helping to lead its beer scene to its status as one of North Carolina’s top regions for beer.

“We are beyond excited to expand our taproom presence outside of Charlotte for the first time,” said Jacob Virgil, head of strategy at NoDa, in a release. “We are lucky to have great partners in Lew and Julie, and know that they will do an exceptional job at bringing the NoDa Brewing culture and beer to the Chapel Hill area.”

Old East Tavern opened in 2021 and within the new concept will keep its wine and spirits program. The new tapas menu will include dishes like sauteed clams, sweet tea-brined Cornish game hen and smoked prawns.

“We are honored that our favorite brewery is trusting us to open a NoDa Brewing taproom in Chapel Hill,” said Lew Hendricks, co-owner Old East Tavern. “The NoDa Brewing brand and culture pairs perfectly with our values and community involvement. We also can’t wait to begin pairing their delicious beer with our tapas menu.”

NoDa becomes the first Charlotte brewery to expand into the Triangle with a taproom. Previously the Asheville breweries Burial and Hi-Wire also opened Triangle locations, in Raleigh and Durham respectively.

The new taproom will feature NoDa beers on draft and have cans available to take home.