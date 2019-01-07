Top BTCC team Dynamics to make TCR debut in Dubai 24 Hours

Dynamics to make TCR debut in Dubai

British Touring Car Championship outfit Dynamics Motorsport will make its first-ever TCR appearance in the 2019 Dubai 24 Hours this weekend.

Dynamics has taken six drivers' titles and seven teams' crowns since joining the BTCC in 1992, and currently runs Honda machinery in the British series.

The BTCC squad will now run an Audi RS3 LMS under the banner 'Team Dynamics with WRC Developments' in the Dubai 24 Hours, and is also slated to take part in the 2019 TCR Middle East series opener at Dubai Autodrome on January 25-26.

Its 24 Hours entry will be driven by Mini Challenge racers Will and Henry Neal - the sons of three-time BTCC champion Matt - as well as 2014 British GT champion Jake Giddings and Australian driver Aaron Rhys Cameron.

Will Neal said: "Excited isn't the word! It's quite easy after a race season to get a bit down when you go from racing every other weekend to not at all, so it's fantastic to know that I'll be back racing again shortly.

"Apart from testing in Spain, I've never raced abroad, let alone Dubai - so this is a fabulous opportunity for us."

Henry Neal added: "Endurance racing is something I've always had an interest in, but not quite had the opportunity - where better to start than Dubai?

"Apart from a short test last year, it'll be my first outing in TCR machinery so I'm looking forward to seeing how it compares to the JCW MINI and BTCC Honda Civic.

"Everything is a first for us both, so it'll be a case of getting our heads down and taking everything on board."

According to the TCR release, Dynamics "is currently evaluating participations in other TCR events and series in 2019". The TCR Endurance and Middle East series it is appearing in this month are both promoted by Creventic.

Fellow BTCC outfit Ciceley Motorsport is also contesting the Dubai 24 Hours with its GT4-spec Mercedes and GT Cup champion Jordan Witt as part of its driver line-up.

