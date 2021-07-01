The top breathable face masks to wear for summer

Stay cool with these breathable face masks for summer.

With vaccination numbers gradually rising across the U.S., mask requirements have relaxed for the fully vaccinated. And while face mask guidance now varies state by state, masks are still required on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation. Spaces including healthcare facilities and ride shares, still require masks as well.

As hot temperatures scorch places across the country, your face mask could start to feel like your own personal sauna. To combat an extra sweaty face—and continue to stay safe—swap a heavier mask for something a little more summer-friendly. Just like the rest of your wardrobe, you can have winter masks and summer masks, too.

The ideal summer mask should be breathable, a little more lightweight, but still reduce the dispersing of droplets from your nose and mouth. Luckily, Reviewed has tested plenty of face masks and has found some great ones that are comfortable and breathable while still providing protection. Here are our top choices to wear during a hot and humid summer.

What to look for in a face mask

Face masks are still required in some public spaces—make sure your mask is comfortable and protective.

When looking for a mask, keep in mind that the CDC recommends wearing a mask with two or more layers of a breathable fabric that can also be washed after use. Through our testing of reusable face masks, we found that multi-layered masks can be extremely breathable with the right fabric and fit.

Our favorite breathable face masks to wear for summer

Athleta Non-Medical Face Masks

These top-rated masks rank as our number one choice for a reusable face mask.

After testing 18 different brands of face masks, we found that the Athleta Non-Medical Face Masks are the best overall choice for a breathable yet protective face mask to wear throughout the day.

While the material is on the thinner side—made from a polyester/spandex and cotton liner blend—the mask itself is tripled-layered, creating a protective barrier. This combination of a breathable fabric with multiple layers makes for a much more pleasant mask experience, keeping heat and humidity at bay.

The mask is comfortable to wear for long periods of time—say, during a domestic flight or long commute—and features adjustable ear loops and an adjustable nose wire that helps create a better seal.

Get the Non-Medical Face Masks at Athleta (Pack of Five) from Athleta for $3.99

Old Navy Triple-Layer Cloth Face Mask

These three-layer masks still provide a breathable fit.

For another great, breathable mask at a lower price point, Old Navy's line of triple-layered masks offer similar benefits to that of Athleta's, such as breathability and protection.

Made from a soft cotton material, the covering is comfortable to wear (even in outdoor settings) and easy to breathe in. Despite the lack of an adjustable nose wire, these masks should fit most like a charm—just check out the reviews. Plus, these masks are machine washable and can go in the dryer.

Get the Triple-Layer Cloth Face Mask (Pack of Five) from Old Navy starting at $1.97

Summersalt Face Coverings

The unique shape of these Summersalt masks prevents the mask from brushing up against your face.

Ever get the unpleasant feeling that your mouth or upper lip is brushing up against your mask? This sensation is even more uncomfortable during a hot and humid weather. In this case, we recommend the Summersalt Face Coverings. The mask itself forms a "cone" shape once you don it, giving you plenty of room between your mask and your mouth.

This mask also features two layers of woven cotton, a fabric that is known to be breathable, along with a top decorative layer. Whether you like a plain black mask or something more colorful, Summersalt offers both.

Get the Face Coverings (Pack of Three) from Summersalt for $32

