Top Boy's Micheal Ward explains the reason why Drake won't have a cameo in season 2

Top Boy has officially returned to Netflix, and all of our favourite cast members are back and better than ever. Season two of the drama (or season four if you're counting the original Summerhouse series) landed on Netflix on 18th March - with cast members including Ashley Walters (Dushane), Kano (Sully), and Little Simz (Shelley) all back on screen.

Other returning cast members include Micheal Ward (Jamie) and Jasmine Jobson (Jaq), who sat down with Cosmopolitan UK to talk about the new season of Top Boy - with Micheal sharing details on why executive producer Drake won't have a cameo in the show.

Canadian singer and rapper Drake's (real name: Aubrey Graham) position as a producer on Top Boy means fans have long been calling for him to have a role or a cameo in the drama. However, Micheal has addressed the Drake chat, explaining the reasons why Drake sadly won't be appearing.

Photo credit: Netflix
Photo credit: Netflix

The actor told Cosmopolitan UK, "Drake making an appearance would be kind of... I don't know, I don't think it would be right. Because, you've gotta remember, Top Boy is quite authentic. So as soon as you see someone like Drake's face, who is so huge in what he does ... it might take you out. So I feel like just having it with the people from next door sort of vibe, it's just better that way."

Micheal went on to reveal that Drake was actually supposed to have a role in season one of Top Boy. He explained, "Obviously it would be sick to do a scene with Drake," adding, "I remember when he was supposed to play a role in the first season, there was a couple of scenes that we were supposed to have with him. And I was just thinking to do a scene with Drake would actually be mad, because he's a very good actor as well, you know."

However, the appearance never took off, with Micheal explaining, "But, yeah, it didn't happen. And I think it's just better this way; it's a lot more authentic, it's a lot more real, and that's where Top Boy excels."

As for the role Drake was supposed to have, Micheal responded, "I'm not gonna say," laughing, "I'm not gonna be the one to say, no way."

Photo credit: Netflix
Photo credit: Netflix

Still, despite not having an appearance in the show, Micheal and co-star Jasmine revealed that Drake was present on set in his capacity as producer, having chats with the cast behind the scenes.

Jasmine told Cosmo UK, "The first thing [Drake] said to me was 'star girl'. That was one of the first things that he said to me, and ever since then it's just been constant praising and things like that, just saying how great we're doing, we're doing absolutely amazing, he's super proud of us, and excited to see where out futures end up."

Micheal added, "It's good to see that [Drake] supports us, in terms of promoting the show and just letting people know about it. Because his reach, as well as Netflix's reach, is global. And it really helps to allow audiences that we've never really been in tap with before to have access to this, so it's always special."

Top Boy season 2 is streaming on Netflix now.


