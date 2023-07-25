Top Boy and Game of Thrones stars join cast of Sherwood season 2

David M. Benett - Getty Images

Top Boy star Michael Balogun and Game of Thrones' Stephen Dillane are two new cast members confirmed for Sherwood season 2.

The BBC One true-crime drama, starring The Walking Dead's David Morrissey and The Crown's Lesley Manville, earned a legion of fans last June, drawing in 7.5 million viewers for season one.

Following on from its nail-biting ending and season one success, the BBC confirmed Sherwood would be back for a second series in May, with writer James Graham returning to pen the script.

Filming is currently underway for season 2, with a number of familiar faces joining the cast for its second instalment.

Balogun and Dillane will join Homeland's David Harewood, My Family star Robert Lindsay and Monica Dolan of recent The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe fame.

Other new cast members include The Power's Ria Zmitrowicz, Stephen actress Sharlene Whyte, Happy Valley killer Robert Emms and The Midwich Cuckoos star Aisling Loftus.

They'll join Morrissey and Manville who are reprising their roles, in addition to Lorraine Ashbourne and Philip Jackson, who played Daphne and Mickey Sparrow in the show.

Sadly, Adeel Akhtar, who picked up the BAFTA award for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Andy Fisher in Sherwood, will not be returning for season two.

The second series will be set in present day and will see two new families get on the wrong side of the Sparrow family.

Meanwhile, a newly appointed Sheriff of Nottingham has their work cut out for them, fighting local government and powerful business leaders to stop a new mine being built in the area.

"The second series further explores the powerful themes that made the first so resonant to audiences across the UK; fractured communities, red wall towns and the frayed social and political fabric of modern-day Britain, within a prevailing context of chumocracy, levelling up and political and communal turmoil," teases the synopsis.

There's no details on a Sherwood season two release date as yet, but it's been confirmed that the next series will air on BBC One and iPlayer.

Sherwood season one is available to watch on BBC One and iPlayer.

