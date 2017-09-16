Top Boise State defensive lineman arrested in Idaho

Boise State nose tackle David Moa (55) looks over to the sidelines in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Eugene Tanner)

BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- A top defensive lineman for Boise State has been arrested on suspicion of disturbing the peace.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office's website shows 21-year-old David Moa was taken into custody at 2:25 a.m. Saturday by Boise police.

He later was listed as no longer being in custody. Moa is scheduled to appear in court Monday on the misdemeanor charge.

The arrest of the 6-foot-3, 271-pound Moa was first reported by the Idaho Statesman. Details were not immediately available.

''Boise State is aware of the situation involving David Moa,'' the school said in a statement. ''We take this matter very seriously, and will handle it appropriately and internally, as we do with all conduct-related issues.''

Moa, who is from San Diego, led Boise State with 8+ sacks in 2016 and was an All-Mountain West first-team selection.

He has one sack this season for the Broncos (2-1).

---

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25