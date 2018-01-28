Top Big 12 spot on line as No. 5 Kansas visits Kansas State

Suddenly resurgent Kansas State will put its four-game win streak on the line with a chance to move into a tie for first place in the Big 12 Conference when its hosts No. 5 Kansas on Monday.

Kansas State (16-5, 5-3 Big 12) has not trailed in a conference game since a brief one-point deficit in the first half against Oklahoma Jan. 16. The Wildcats defeated the Sooners 87-69 with a second-half eruption, then led wire-to-wire at home against TCU and at Baylor. In their most recent game, they overcame a second-half deficit to defeat Georgia 56-51 Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

"They're a good team," Kansas State coach Bruce Weber said of Georgia following the win. "(We) had to find a way to grind it out. It was took focus on our part."

Kansas (17-4, 6-2) defeated Texas A&M 79-68 Saturday, but lost 85-80 at Oklahoma Tuesday to fall back a game closer to a cluster of four teams, including the Wildcats.

Oklahoma fouled center Udoka Azubuike repeatedly in the second half to come from behind, and Azubuike missed all but one of his eight free throws. Kansas coach Bill Self blamed himself for not taking Azubuike out in crunch time, and said he expects other teams to do the same thing if he leaves in his big man, who is shooting 37.5 percent from the line.

"Bad decision," Self said after Tuesday's game. "It was on me, for this game. I did not do our team any favors.

"I've always been a big believer that you send a bad message to somebody (that) you don't have confidence in him especially when you know he'll have to play every big minute pushing forward."

This series is lopsided in Kansas' favor, but not as much as it was a decade ago. Kansas won 25 straight games between 1983 and 2007 on the Wildcats' home floor. But K-State has won four of the last 10 games in Manhattan.