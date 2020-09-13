Top Bahraini Shi'ite cleric rejects Israel normalisation, calls on people to resist

DUBAI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Bahrain's leading Shi'ite cleric Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim, now living abroad, said he is against normalisation between Arab countries and Israel, and called on the region's people to resist.

In a speech published by dissolved Bahraini opposition party al-Wefaq, a group close to Qassim, he said the accords reached by Israel with the UAE and with Bahrain, and with any more countries to come, go against the will of the people. (Reporting by Lisa Barrington and Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Catherine Evans)